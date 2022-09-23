Drag Race's Willam and Cheryl Hole to star in Death Drop: Back In The Habit Sep 23, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Ladies and Gentleman, start your engines - Rupaul’s Drag Race alumni Willam and Cheryl Hole are set to sashay onto the stage of Death Drop: Back in The Habit, for an unforgettable extravaganza of murder mystery, glam and belly-clutching comedy. Tickets for Death Drop: Back in The Habit are available now, for a night of serial slasher realness! Don’t miss this limited 2 week run at the Garrick Theatre.

The new cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit

RuPaul’s Drag Race USA darling Willam and Rupaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole will star in the cast of Death Drop: Back in The Habit, alongside a full drag supporting cast (who are yet to be announced). Both queens are known for their snatched looks and hilarious wit.

Willam returns after starring in the original Death Drop production in the West End 2021 UK tour. He said, “I’m excited this West End thing is becoming a habit for me with Death Drop 2: Back In The Habit. Let’s get to bible pumping n humping!”.

The not-so-mediocre Essex-born Cheryl Hole said “I’m so beyond excited and honoured to be part of the new cast of Death Drop. After seeing so many of my talented friends in the different renditions of the show, I can’t wait to step into the shoes of my peers and show everyone that I’m far from mediocre.”.

Drag King LoUis CYfer will also accompany the star-studded lineup of drag queens.

What Death Drop: Back in The Habit is about

The nunnery is officially open! Death Drop Back In The Habit sees a pack of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent, with a serial slayer slashing off the Sisters one by one. As the sickening Sis Marple reveals the clues, you’ll be clutching your belly in the pews, desperate to see how this chaotic yet genius drag killer comedy comes to its conclusion.

