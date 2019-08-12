Don't miss Paterson Joseph in The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol Aug 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach The Old Vic’s production of A Christmas Carol has become a staple of the West End Christmas season. The production has seen numerous big-name stars portray Ebeneezer Scrooge and this year will be no different. It has been announced that this year’s star will be Paterson Joseph.

Paterson Joseph is set to star in this year's production of A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic. Photo Credit Robert Day.

Following in the footsteps of Rhys Ifans and Stephen Tompkinson the 2019/2020 Old Vic production of A Christmas Carol will feature award-winning actor Paterson Joseph in the role of everyone’s favourite Christmas curmudgeon. Joseph has been awarded second prize in the Ian Charleson Awards for his roles in King Lear, Love’s Labour’s Lost, and The Last Days of Don Juan. His recent television credits include Timeless and Rellik he has also appeared in Peep Show, Babylon, and Law & Order: UK.

Further casting for this year’s production of A Christmas Carol has yet to be announced, but rest assured that this classic Christmas tale will be the perfect present for young and old. Do not miss your chance to catch this beloved story of redemption that was adapted for the stage by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creator Jack Thorne. Take advantage of our #LTD20 one day only flash sale to get discounted A Christmas Carol tickets

