Denise Gough reprises her role in the West End return of People, Places and Things! Mar 11, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The Olivier award winning production will be checking in to London’s West End, this spring! Duncan Macmillan’s intoxicating play, directed by the critically acclaimed, award-winning Jeremy Herrin, will run at the Trafalgar Theatre from 3 May until 10 August 2024. Tickets will go on sale through London Theatre Direct this Friday, 15 March 2024.

Denise Gough will reprise her ‘career defining’ role as Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control. Gough won Best Actress at the 2016 Olivier Awards and at the Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards for her extraordinary’ (The Observer), ‘ingenious’ (New York Times) and ‘stunning’ (Time Out) performance.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Gough gushed ‘I am beyond excited and so grateful to be returning to the role of Emma in People, Places and Things. Duncan Macmillan’s incredible play was a life changing experience for me and many others. It brought me pure joy, night after night, to take to the stage to share Emma’s story and I can’t wait to bring her back to new audiences and to give voice, and space, to people that live with or have experienced any form of addiction’.

Playwright, Duncan Macmillan, added ‘The debut of People, Places and Things was a really special time. The play had taken me almost a decade to write and came partly out of a frustration with how addiction is typically portrayed on stage and screen. Under Jeremy Herrin’s compassionate direction, the company visited treatment centres and worked closely with people in recovery. We all felt a responsibility to make the play, primarily, for those who know what it is to live with addiction, for them to feel represented and seen. We did not expect the incredible response the play received when it first opened and its momentum has only increased over the years, not least because of Denise Gough’s now mythic central performance. She is, for me, the greatest actor of my generation and it is my great fortune that she took the role then and thrilling that she’s returning to it now.’

Director, Jeremy Herrin, concluded ‘When I was Artistic Director of Headlong, I read Duncan Macmillan’s play, and I knew I had an opportunity to make a production with real power. With Denise Gough as Emma, it felt like we connected deeply with audiences at the National Theatre, in the West End and in New York. The show seemed to be stimulating, entertaining and deeply emotional. I am delighted to reunite with Denise, Duncan and the creative team to share People, Places and Things with new audiences, and I am grateful to all our colleagues and partners who have made it possible.’

People, Places and Things garnered widespread critical acclaim when it had its world premiere at the National Theatre nine years ago. The production then transferred to Wyndham's Theatre the following year, in 2016 before finally transferring to New York in 2017.

The dark and deeply emotional play follows a young woman as she begins her journey to peace and rehabilitation. Her first step is to admit that she has a problem. But the problem isn’t with Emma, it’s with everything else. She needs to tell the truth. But she’s smart enough to know that there’s no such thing. When intoxication feels like the only way to survive the modern world, how can she ever sober up?

Tony Award-winner Bunny Christie will recreate her innovative set design, with special on-stage seating for the new performances at Trafalgar Theatre, where another immersive play, A Mirror is currently playing.

Alongside Christie, will be director Jeremy Herrin, costume designer Christina Cunningham, lighting designer James Farncombe, musical supervisor Matthew Herbert, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Andrzej Goulding, movement director Polly Bennett and casting director Jessica Ronane CDG CSA.

Book People, Places and Things tickets from Friday 15 March.

The multi award winning production returns to the West End for 14 weeks only. Don’t miss your chance to see this critically acclaimed play. Book your tickets when they become available.