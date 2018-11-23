David Thaxton to star as the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera Nov 23, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jul 31, 2019) Olivier Award-winning actor David Thaxton has been confirmed to be replacing Tim Howar as the new West End phantom next month. Phantom of the Opera is currently running at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Tim Howar will be making a temporary departure as the Phantom

Welsh singer, opera performer and actor David Thaxton is set to star as the new Phantom beginning 10 December. He will be taking over the role from Tim Howar, who is temporarily leaving the production to perform with Mike and the Mechanics. Howar will return to the Phantom of the Opera on 13 May 2019.

David Thaxton’s early theatre work includes Richard Taylor’s Warchild and the Welsh National Youth Opera production of John Doyle’s The Tailors Daughter. He made his West End debut in 2005 as part of the ensemble for Les Miserables at the Queen’s Theatre, playing the parts of Bamatabois and Courfeyrac and understudying for Enjolras and Bishop of Digne. He has since returned to Les Miz several times to portray the lead Enjolras from 2008 to 2010, Javert from 2014 to 2015 and again as Javert in 2018.

Thaxton’s most notable achievement, however, is having starred in the Donmar Warehouse revival of Passion alongside Scarlett Strallen and Elena Roger. His performance as Girogio in this Sondheim/Lapine musical won him the Oliver Award for Best Actor in 2011. Thaxton’s other stage credits include Love Never Dies (2011) at the Adelphi Theatrem, Unborn Twin (2012), and Candide at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Thaxton joins the current Phantom cast featuring Amy Manford as the alternate Christine Daaé, Georgia Ware as Meg Giry, Jacinta Mulcahy as Madame Giry, Jeremy Taylor as Raoul, Kelly Mathieson as Christine Daaé, Kimberly Blake as Carlotta Giudicelli, Mark Oxtoby as Monsieur André, Paul Ettore Tabone as Ubaldo Piangi, Ross Dawes as Monsieur Firmin and Scott Davies as the standby Phantom.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is notable for holding the record for ‘Longest time in the same production’ for its former star, Philip Griffiths, who played the phantom for an astonishing 25 and a half years. Since it first premiered in 1986 with Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman, it has won seven Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards.

