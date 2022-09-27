Dates for Daniel Fish’s smash-hit musical OKLAHOMA! are now confirmed Sep 27, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic production, the critically-renowned and reimagined version of OKLAHOMA! is coming to the West End, opening at Wyndham's Theatre on 28 February 2023. This magnificent reorchestrated musical incorporates all things sexy, playful and provocative in an in-depth analysis of the frontier way of life that shaped modern America. Tickets for OKLAHOMA! are available to book now!

The background of OKLAHOMA!

The American broadway musical OKLAHOMA! was created by Rodgers & Hammerstein over 75 years ago and originally focused on a textbook love story that aimed to attract romantics far and wide. In the present day, it has been completely reinterpreted by Daniel Fish, with the new musical recently winning a Tony Award for Best Musical Revival due to its immersive and thought-provoking storytelling.

The plot of OKLAHOMA!

The basic plot of OKLAHOMA! follows cocky cowboy Curly McLain and brooding farmhand Jud Fry, as they set their sights upon alluring farm girl Laurey Williams. The pair compete to see who will accompany Laurey to a party. Whilst the structure of the new OKLAHOMA! remains largely untouched, Fish’s narrative takes all of the original cliches and flips them around completely. No longer a story of boy meets girl, the new OKLAHOMA! is shrouded in sexism, consent, sensuality, sexuality and even gun violence - without ever changing a word of the original text.

The creatives and cast of OKLAHOMA!

OKLAHOMA! contains music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, with original choreography by Agnes de Mille. Daniel Fish acts as Director, whilst Daniel Kluger handles Orchestrations, Arrangements and Co-Music supervision, with John Heginbotham acting as Choreographer.

Whist casting is yet to be announced for the West End run of OKLAHOMA! The Broadway cast for the recent run of Oklahoma! stars Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebbecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Oklahoma! Broadway cast may or may not reprise their roles for a potential West End transfer, though it is very common for this to happen.

Tickets for OKLAHOMA! are available now!

Want to see Daniel Fish’s masterful modern take on this American classic? Book tickets for OKLAHOMA! now.