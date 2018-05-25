Menu
    Daisy Pulls It Off is coming back to London's West End

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    The first graduating year of the BA Actor-Musician programme at the Guildford School of Acting, University of Surrey is taking their fantastic production of Daisy Pulls It Off to the West End stage next month. The announcement comes after its sell-out run at the Ivy Theatre.

    Daisy Pulls It Offwhich was written by Denise Deegan and directed by Nicholas Scrivens, is a fabulous musical featuring a full cast of zany characters. It takes place in 1927 when Daisy Meredith becomes the first girl to receive a scholarship to attend the prestigious Grangewood School for Young Ladies. She later finds herself at odds with her snobby classmates, Sybil Burlington and Monica Smithers, who will stop at nothing to try and frame Daisy for trouble that might result in her expulsion from the school. The plot quickly turns into a treasure hunt as Daisy teams up with best friend Trixie Martin to find the missing Beaumont Treasure and save the school from being shut down.

    The cast of Daisy Pulls It Off includes Gemma Evans, Hanna Khogali, Harry Edwin, Jacob Leeson, Katy Ellis, Lara Lewis, Lia Todd, Madeline Wilshire, Marina Papadopoulos, Mark Fitzsimmons, Persia Babayan-Taylor, and Sophie Moores, all of whom will be graduating from the Guildford School of Acting this year.

    Daisy Pulls It Off premieres at the Charing Cross Theatre on 19 June 2018 and will run until 30 June 2018. Sean Sweeney and Steven M. Levy of the Charing Cross were excited about 'giving tomorrow's theatremakers the chance of their first London run.' 

    The Guildford School of Acting at the University of Surrey is just as prestigious as the fictional Grangewood School for Young Ladies featured in DaisyA new undergraduate programme was founded at the school and first opened its doors in 2016 to satisfy the growing demand for actor-musicians in the theatre industry. Daisy Pulls It Off marks the first graduating class from the programme.

    You don't want to miss this spectacular production featuring the young talents of tomorrow! Book your tickets sharpish to guarantee admission into this very limited run.

    Purchase your Daisy Pulls It Off tickets here.

