Criterion Theatre Best Seats and Seating Plan

Initially intended as a concert hall, the Criterion Theatre first opened in 1873 and is the only West End Theatre that is sited almost entirely underground level - the Upper Circle in the auditorium isn’t even at street level! Ten years after opening the theatre underwent renovations in order to meet new standards of ventilation enforced by the Metropolitan Board of Works. The building, excluding the auditorium, was rebuilt extensively between 1989 and 1992 but the auditorium was in good condition so wasn’t included in the refurbishment and remains original.

What are the best seats at the Criterion Theatre?

The Criterion Theatre auditorium seats 588 over the three levels of its auditorium, consisting of Stalls, Dress Circle and Upper Circle. The front rows in the stalls offer a good view of the stage, although it is to be noted that this area of seating is not steeply raked. The Dress Circle again offers good views of the stage, other than the designated restricted viewing seats which are due to the number of pillars in this section supporting the Upper Circle. The Upper Circle provides unrestricted views of the stage from all seats.

Criterion Theatre seating plan