    Company starring Patti LuPone extends in London’s West End

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 23, 2018)

    The modern reimagining of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, which stars Patti LuPone and Rosalie Craig, will be keeping London audiences company for longer than originally expected. Due to overwhelming ticket demand and rave reviews, the musical will now be booking for an additional three months at the Gielgud Theatre.

    Originally booking until 22 December 2018, the West End revival of Company has now added an additional 14 weeks to its performance schedule with a new booking period lasting until 30 March 2019.

    Featuring a male lead character named Bobby in its original 1970 run, this new take on the Sondheim classic sees the leading role reimagined as a female named Bobbie, played by Olivier-nominated actress Rosalie Craig (The Light Princess, Ragtime, Finding Neverland).

    Company follows Bobbie, a 35-year-old bachelorette who can’t seem to catch a break in the dating world. Her friends pressure her to finally find a husband and settle down. The “mid-life crisis” musical features such show-stopping numbers as ‘You Could Drive a Person Crazy’ and ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’.

    Backed by an all-star cast that includes stage legend Patti LuPone, who originated the role of Fantine in Les Miserables, it’s no secret that Company musical tickets are among the hottest in the West End right now. Don't miss this critically acclaimed revival of a multi-award-winning musical!

