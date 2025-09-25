West End Theatre Updates: Latest Confirmed Shows and Rumoured Transfers Sep 25, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon There’s nothing quite like the thrill of hearing a favourite show might be heading to the West End. Whether it’s a confirmed transfer or just a tantalising rumour, the idea of these productions landing on London stages gets theatre fans buzzing. Here’s a look at what’s officially coming, what’s being whispered about, and what’s making waves across the pond. Beetlejuice – Confirmed for May 2026 at the Prince Edward Theatre The mischievous bio-exorcist is finally making his West End debut. Based on Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic, Beetlejuice The Musical features a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. After a successful Broadway run and a US national tour, the production is set to haunt the Prince Edward Theatre starting May 2026. Death Becomes Her – Rumour The 1992 dark comedy film - starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis - Death Becomes Her has been adapted into a musical with music and lyrics by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and a book by Marco Pennette. After a world premiere in Chicago in May 2024, the show opened on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in November 2024. While there's no official confirmation, we would absolutely love to see a West End transfer

The Greatest Showman – UK Fact, London Rumour

The stage adaptation of The Greatest Showman will have its world premiere at the Bristol Hippodrome in spring 2026. Disney confirmed in August 2024 that the musical is in development, with potential productions in London and on Broadway in 2026 or 2027.

Inspired by the hit film, Disney’s The Greatest Showman tells the story of P.T. Barnum’s rise from modest beginnings to founding the legendary Barnum & Bailey Circus. Along the way, he faces challenges, finds love, and learns acceptance, bringing together a troupe of extraordinary performers, celebrating individuality, and redefining what it means to entertain—and succeed.

The Hunger Games – Confirmed for London

Suzanne Collins' dystopian saga is coming to the stage. The live adaptation of The Hunger Games premieres at London's Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on October 20, 2025, with performances running through February 15, 2026. Directed by Matthew Dunster and written by Conor McPherson, the production promises a thrilling theatrical experience West End Theatre.

The Outsiders – Rumour

The Outsiders is the 1983 coming-of-age film adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel of the same name. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, it follows the lives of the “Greasers,” a tight-knit gang of working-class teens, and their rivalry with the wealthier “Socs.” The film features an ensemble cast of young actors who would go on to become Hollywood stars, including C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise, and Diane Lane.

It was adapted into a musical that premiered on Broadway in 2024. The production won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is currently on a North American tour. While there's no official announcement for a London run, the show's success has sparked speculation about a potential West End transfer. We’re keeping our fingers crossed!

Maybe Happy Ending – Rumour

The Korean musical Maybe Happy Ending, which won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, tells the story of two helper robots who fall in love in a futuristic Seoul. The production has received international acclaim, and while there’s no official confirmation of a London run, fans would love to see it brought to the West End. The Broadway cast included Darren Criss, known for his role in Glee, adding to the show’s star appeal.

New musicals come to the West End all the time – it's the best place in England for theatre. We have productions that promise to captivate audiences and bring fresh stories to the stage. Stay tuned for more updates as new shows take shape.

Photo: Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter in Beetlejuice The Musical on Broadway. Credit: Matthew Murphy