Chris Pine to make his London stage debut in Ivanov at the Bridge Theatre Oct 22, 2025 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Hollywood star Chris Pine (Star Trek) will be boldly going where he’s never been before, to the London stage! Pine will star in Simon Stone’s bold new take on Anton Chekhov’s Ivanov at the Bridge Theatre next summer. Stone is no stranger to the Bridge, with his critically acclaimed splash-hit, The Lady From the Sea, currently playing at the theatre. But this marks Pine’s first stage appearance in more than a decade. Adapted and directed by Simon Stone, the production will begin previews on 4 July 2026 and will run through 19 September 2026. Ivanov tells the story of Nikolai Ivanov, a man who seems to have it all but feels utterly lost. His marriage is unraveling, his finances are in trouble, and his passion for life has all but vanished. It’s a timeless Chekhov story about disillusionment, purpose, and the quiet chaos of the human heart.

Commenting on today's announcement, Pine exclaimed “I’m delighted to be collaborating with Simon on his new production of Chekhov’s Ivanov. I’m excited to bring this complex character and story to life and to take part in Simon’s singular creative process. It’s been over ten years since I was on stage and to be able to return to it in London at the Bridge Theatre is a thrill. I can’t wait to start.”

Simon Stone praised Pine’s casting: “After admiring Chris from afar for a long time, it was a delight to discover that not only is he a thespian from way back but he’s uniquely sensitive and brilliantly intelligent too. Ivanov is the most knotty of his male characters, a challenge and a gift. I just can’t wait to unleash Chris’ version on London audiences.”

The creative team behind The Lady From the Sea, designer Lizzie Clachan, costume designer Mel Page, composer and sound designer Stefan Gregory, lighting designer Nick Schlieper, will reunite for Ivanov. With further casting announced shortly.

Check back here for tickets at midday on Friday when we go on sale.