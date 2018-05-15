Chris Jarman completes the cast for the 2018/19 season of Wicked May 15, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actor Chris Jarman is set to replace Martin Ball as Doctor Dillamond in Wicked come July. Ball is an original cast member who originated the role alongside Idina Menzel. He is leaving the production to pursue other projects.

Jarman is known for playing Rubeus Hagrid and the Sorting Hat in the original West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. He also starred as the General in the original cast of Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The announcement comes after David Witts was confirmed to be starring as the new Fiyero, replacing Bradley Jaden. Permanently taking over the role of Nessarose will be current cast member Rosa O'Reilly (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dirty Dancing), who has already played Nessarose for a number of performances.

Jaden, Ball, and Sarah McNicholas (Nessarose) will give their final performances on Saturday, 21 July 2018. The new cast members will take the stage on 23 July 2018.

Alice Fearn and Sophie Evans will reprise their roles as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Jack Lansbury (Boq), Melanie La Barrie (Madame Morrible), Carina Gillespie/Maria Coyne (both standby for Glinda) and Laura Pick (standby for Elphaba) will also be reprising their roles for the new 2018/19 season.

The ensemble is completed by Aimée Fisher, André Fabien Francis, Bryony Whitfield, Carl Man, Chiarina Woodall, Chris George, Conor Crown, Ellie Mitchell, Genevieve Taylor, James McHugh, Jennie Abbotts, Jonathan David Dudley, Kerry Enright, Lewis Easter, Libby Watts, Maggie Lynne, Meg Astin, Nicole Carlisle, Paulo Teixeira, Rebecca Botterill, Rhidian Marc, Sam Robinson, Samantha Thomas, Scott Sutcliffe, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, and Tom Woollaston.

Wicked is based on the best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that tells the untold story of Glinda and Elphaba's unexpected friendship at Shiz University. The critically acclaimed musical has won over 100 major awards, including several Grammy® awards for its spectacular music, which was written by multi Oscar, Grammy® Award and Golden Globe winner Stephen Schwartz (Pocahontas, Enchanted, The Hunchback of Notre Dame). Some of the show's most notable numbers include 'Dear Old Shiz', 'Popular' and 'Defying Gravity'.

Wicked is booking now at the Apollo Victoria Theatre until 25 May 2019 and it remains as one of the most sought-after shows on the West End.

