Charing Cross Theatre - Best seats and seating plan
Posted on
| By James Wareham
There has been a theatre under Charing Cross Station dating back to 1864. Having been known by several names throughout its lifetime the theatre was renamed Charing Cross Theatre in January 2011 marking a change of ownership and the new era it was about to venture into. Recent notable productions include Violet; Harold and Maude starring Sheila Hancock and the first London revival of The Woman in White. It is fair to say that this former Music Hall diverse programme offers a mixture of drama, musicals, comedy and cabaret, really something for all.
What are the best seats at the Charing Cross Theatre?
There are two floors at the Charing Cross Theatre, the Stalls and a small Balcony section, totalling a capacity of 265 seats which offer a cosy and intimate experience for audience members. There are good views from all seats in the theatre’s auditorium. The Stalls is closest to the stage offering an immersive experience for audiences who choose to sit in this section whereas the Balcony offers a slightly elevated view of the stage.
Charing Cross Theatre seating plan
How many seats are at the Charing Cross Theatre?
There are 265 seats at the Charing Cross Theatre over the two levels of the Stalls and the Balcony.
Are there accessible seats at the Charing Cross Theatre?
There is unimpeded access from the Strand or the Embankment into the foyer of the theatre. There is level access from the foyer to the Balcony, Box Office, disabled toilet facilities, bar and restaurants. There are 16 steps down from the main entrance to the Stalls level, with handrails on either side and there is a further 8 steps down to get to the main stalls toilets. The seating is on a gentle slope from row c backwards with row K giving the most leg room of all the rows in the Stalls. Four wheelchair spaces can be accommodated in the Balcony area, offering an excellent view of the stage.
What shows are on at the Charing Cross Theatre?
From drama to musicals, comedy to cabaret, the Charing Cross Theatre’s eclectic mix of events offer everything you could want in this hidden gem of a venue in the West End to suit all theatrical tastes.