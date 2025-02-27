Charing Cross Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

There has been a theatre under Charing Cross Station dating back to 1864. Having been known by several names throughout its lifetime the theatre was renamed Charing Cross Theatre in January 2011 marking a change of ownership and the new era it was about to venture into. Recent notable productions include Violet; Harold and Maude starring Sheila Hancock and the first London revival of The Woman in White. It is fair to say that this former Music Hall diverse programme offers a mixture of drama, musicals, comedy and cabaret, really something for all.

What are the best seats at the Charing Cross Theatre?

There are two floors at the Charing Cross Theatre, the Stalls and a small Balcony section, totalling a capacity of 265 seats which offer a cosy and intimate experience for audience members. There are good views from all seats in the theatre’s auditorium. The Stalls is closest to the stage offering an immersive experience for audiences who choose to sit in this section whereas the Balcony offers a slightly elevated view of the stage.

Charing Cross Theatre seating plan