Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Charing Cross Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham

    There has been a theatre under Charing Cross Station dating back to 1864. Having been known by several names throughout its lifetime the theatre was renamed Charing Cross Theatre in January 2011 marking a change of ownership and the new era it was about to venture into. Recent notable productions include Violet; Harold and Maude starring Sheila Hancock and the first London revival of The Woman in White. It is fair to say that this former Music Hall diverse programme offers a mixture of drama, musicals, comedy and cabaret, really something for all. 

    What are the best seats at the Charing Cross Theatre? 

    There are two floors at the Charing Cross Theatre, the Stalls and a small Balcony section, totalling a capacity of 265 seats which offer a cosy and intimate experience for audience members. There are good views from all seats in the theatre’s auditorium. The Stalls is closest to the stage offering an immersive experience for audiences who choose to sit in this section whereas the Balcony offers a slightly elevated view of the stage.  

    Charing Cross Theatre seating plan

    Charing Cross Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    How many seats are at the Charing Cross Theatre? 

    There are 265 seats at the Charing Cross Theatre over the two levels of the Stalls and the Balcony. 

    Are there accessible seats at the Charing Cross Theatre? 

    There is unimpeded access from the Strand or the Embankment into the foyer of the theatre. There is level access from the foyer to the Balcony, Box Office, disabled toilet facilities, bar and restaurants. There are 16 steps down from the main entrance to the Stalls level, with handrails on either side and there is a further 8 steps down to get to the main stalls toilets. The seating is on a gentle slope from row c backwards with row K giving the most leg room of all the rows in the Stalls. Four wheelchair spaces can be accommodated in the Balcony area, offering an excellent view of the stage.  

    What shows are on at the Charing Cross Theatre? 

    From drama to musicals, comedy to cabaret, the Charing Cross Theatre’s eclectic mix of events offer everything you could want in this hidden gem of a venue in the West End to suit all theatrical tastes. 

    James Wareham
    By James Wareham

    Related news

    Inside Hackney Town Hall

    Where are the best seats at Hackney Town Hall?

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    Hackney Town Hall is one of London’s finest examples of civic art deco design nearby to London Fields and Hackn... Read more

    Inside Duke of York

    Duke of York’s Theatre - Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    First opening as the Trafalgar Square Theatre in 1892, the Duke of York’s Theatre came into existence in 1895 t... Read more

    Inside the Arts Theatre

    Arts Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By James Wareham |

    The Arts Theatre is the West End’s smallest commercial receiving house seating 353. Opening in 1927, initi... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies