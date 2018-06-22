Channing Tatum announces open casting call for London's Magic Mike Live Jun 22, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jun 4, 2019) Do men want to be you and do women want to be with you? Then perhaps you have what it takes to be a star of the show! Channing Tatum has just announced that the London production of Magic Mike Live will be holding open auditions to find the next band of dancers.

Pictured: Shirtless performers in the Las Vegas production of Magic Mike Live

Tatum made the announcement via social media and unveiled the official casting website and guidelines for those wishing to audition. The production is not only looking for male performers, but also females as well. Auditions will be held at Pineapple Dance Studios in the UK, at the On Stage Training Center in Hamburg, Germany and at Studio Bleu 20ème in France.

London auditions will commence on 25 June for the new male dancers and the casting process, which is run by David Grindrod associates, is scheduled to last a full week.

Magic Mike Live is created and co-directed by Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, Step Up, 21 Jump Street, The Vow) and the show saw its premiere in Las Vegas last year. The gogo show sees audience members aged 18 and up enter the mythical nightclub, Club Domina, for a show packed with stripping, dance routines and one-of-a-kind acts.

The West End transfer of the hit Vegas show will feature choreography by Faulk, Luke Broadlick and Teresa Espinosa, costume design by Marina Toybina, design by Anita LaScala, Rachel O'Toole, and Rob Bissinger, video design by Luke Halls, lighting by Philip Gladwell, sound by Nick Kourtides, musical supervision by Jack Rayner, and aerial choreography and apparatus design by Dreya Weber.

If you look fit in a thong or know someone who has what it takes to be a star of the show, then visit Tatum's casting website for London's Magic Mike Live here.

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live will premiere at the Hippodrome Casino on 10 November 2018 and will run until 28 April 2019.

Be sure to book your Magic Mike Live London tickets when they go on sale here.