Celebrating Pride month by supporting akt charity May 30, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali London Theatre Direct are pleased to announce that, as part of Trafalgar Entertainment, we are proud to be celebrating Pride month with our support for charity akt (LGBTQ+ homelessness charity). The international live entertainment business Trafalgar Entertainment, founded by Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire, are going to have a company-wide fundraising appeal for akt.

More about akt charity

Formerly known as the Albert Kennedy Trust, akt is a charity that supports LGBTQ+ young people (aged 16-25) who face homelessness or who are living in hostile situations. When young people come out, or are outed, as LGBTQ+ this can lead to them being made homeless. In fact, 24% of young people who are homeless identify as LGBTQ+. The charity, akt, aim to support these young people by finding them safe homes, education, training or employment and to help them celebrate their identities.

How will Trafalgar Entertainment support akt?

Trafalgar Entertainment will kick off a fundraising appeal every day throughout June across all its UK venues including London’s Trafalgar Theatre, The Chiswick Cinema and its 12 regional venues including New Theatre Cardiff, Cliffs Pavilion Southend, G Live Guilford, Orchard Theatre Dartford, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Wycombe Swan, Crewe Lyceum, Wyvern Tavern and Arts Centre Swindon, Beck Theatre Hayes, White Rock Theatre Hastings, and Palace Theatre Westcliff. At these TE venues, visitors will be able to donate directly to akt by scanning a QR code (displayed in venues) on their mobile phones.

You can also donate to TE’s akt Just Giving page here.

TE venues further Pride Month celebrations

New Theatre Cardiff will be hosting the launch event for Pride Cymru on 14 June. It will also be a part of the main event which takes place over the August Bank Holiday and will be a part of the parade along with the cast of The Cher Show.

Southend Theatres will have a stall at Chelmsford Pride on 25 June and The Orchard Theatre will be hosting the first ever Dartford Pride from 30 June to 2 July.

The Chiswick Cinema are supporting the West London Queer Project (WLQP) and queer distributor Peccadillo with 5 screenings for Pride month along with the regular WLQP screenings. The films will include Pride, Tangerine, Ammonite, The Bird Cage and Swan Song. You can find more information here.

Trafalgar Entertainment Joint CEO

Dame Rosemary Squire said: