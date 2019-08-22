Celebrate GCSE results day with a West End show! Aug 22, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Congratulations to all who have received their GCSE results today! You’ve made it to the end of an era and hopefully, you’re celebrating your results. Whether you’re ecstatic with what was in that envelope today or you’re a little in dismay, heading to a dazzling West End show is the perfect way to celebrate or cheer yourself up. You can go with your family and bring your fellow GCSE survivors along with you. Besides, it’s the best kind of excuse to convince your parents to treat you to West End tickets. Take a look at where we think you should be celebrating in London before summer comes to an end.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

What better way to really rejoice in the end of school (or your GCSEs at least) than by taking a trip to see a fellow 16-year-old strut his stuff on stage. Jamie New lives in Sheffield but he dreams of coming to London for a chance to find acceptance. In his school, he’s left to fight off the bullies and discrimination that comes from not only his classmates but the teachers too. Along with the support of his best friend, his mum and some local drag queens, Jamie rises up from the shadows and into the spotlight. Stepping into his six-inch stilettos (a birthday present from his mum), he decides he’s going to wear a dress to prom. If people are going to talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.

School Of Rock

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is the best way to ‘stick it to the man’ now that you’ve got your GCSE results. This multi-award-winning show, based on the film of the same name, will have you and your whole family rocking out! The story follows Dewey who poses as a supply teacher at a prep school in a desperate attempt to earn some extra cash. This wannabe rock star transforms a class of strait-laced, A-grade students into the coolest band in the West End, with a plan to enter the Battle of the Bands competition. However, permission slips stand in the way of this school trip and their dreams of winning. With electric songs, tons of fun and a whole lot of heart, this is the feel-good show that you need in your life right now!

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

Now here’s a show to make sure you're laughing yourself silly no matter what results you’ve received today. Mischief Theatre’s hilarious hit show is currently in its 3rd year at the West End’s Criterion Theatre and we’re sure it’ll keep London laughing for years to come. From the theatre company that brought you The Play That Goes Wrong, this side-splitting comedy will have you giggling all night long. Set in a town full of crooks, in a bank that is the new home to a gigantic diamond, what can go wrong? The sleeping guard and numerous recently escaped convicts are a recipe for disaster. It’s so silly, it’s genius! This is definitely a must-see show that will have all your family and friends in pleats of laughter so be sure to convince your parents to book your The Comedy About A Bank Robbery tickets today.

The Illusionist: Direct From Broadway

Including Illusionists seen on Britain’s Got Talent and the best in the mind-blowing magic industry, visit the West End’s Shaftesbury Theatre to experience ground-breaking magic that will leave you in awe. Witness their brand-new show, straight from Broadway, following sold-out tours and performances in 71 cities and 17 countries. This jaw-dropping magic troupe will put on a fun-filled night full of levitation, grand illusion, baffling mind-reading and escapology. Don’t miss out on this mesmerising, spectacular show and book your The Illusionist: Direct From Broadway tickets today!