    Casting for From Here To Eternity Announced

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Adapted from James Jones’ classic novel, the heart-wrenching musical From Here To Eternity returns this autumn in a revival for London's West End. An epic tale of love and loss, the newly revised production at Charing Cross Theatre involves an award-winning cast who will represent the characters of this harrowing yet stunning love story. Tickets for the musical can be booked for viewings at Charing Cross Theatre from 29 October - 17 December 2022.

    The newly announced cast of From Here to Eternity

    The full cast of From Here To Eternity 2022

    With casting by Jane Deitch, the musical will be performed by a variety of on-stage stars. These include Jonny Amies (Hairspray) as Maggio, Jonathan Bentley (MAMMA MIA!) as Prewitt, Desmonda Cathabel (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends Concert) as Lorene and Leonard Cook (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Judson/Colonel Delbert/cover Holmes. 

    The cast will be complete by: Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Sarah Drake, Dominic Adam Griffin, Cassius Hackforth, Robin Hayward, Callum Henderson, James Mateo-Salt, Rhys Nuttall, Jack Ofrecio, Jaden Oshenye, Eve Polycarpou, Adam Rhys-Charles, Carley Stenson, Alan Turkington and Joseph Vella.

    About From Here To Eternity 

    Set within the period of 1941, the story is centred around the tense months leading up to the attack on Pearl Harbour. It is a gripping tale of lust and affairs amongst a backdrop of uncertainty and relentless adrenaline. The musical follows the journey of four lovers and the soldiers of G Company - as love and war intertwine, threatening to consume their lives completely, and leave them shattered into a million pieces.

    The creatives behind From Here To Eternity 

    The mesmerising musical contains lyrics by the masterful Tim Rice, music by Stuart Brayson and a book by Donald Rice and Bill Oakes and is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director, The Rev Theatre Company). The retelling of this classic romance is Tim Rice’s first new stage musical in over a decade. Rice has written lyrics for musicals such as The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, he is the winner of 3 Oscars, an Emmy, 4 Tonys and 12 Ivor Novello awards.

    From Here To Eternity tickets are available to book now! 

    Want to see what happens when love and war collide? Book tickets for From Here To Eternity today!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

