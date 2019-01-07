Casting complete for new West End adaptation of All About Eve Jan 7, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 16, 2019) Final casting has been announced for the stage adaptation of the 1950 film, All About Eve, which stars Gillian Anderson and Lily James. The highly anticipated play opens at the Noel Coward Theatre this Groundhog Day, 2 February 2019.

All About Eve is at the eve of its long-awaited premiere.

Completing the cast for All About Eve are Jessie Mei Li as Claudia Casswell with Chanelle Modi, Fejiro Emasiobi, Merric Boyd, Michael Warburton, Phillipa Peak and Stuart Nunn set to join Julian Ovenden in the full ensemble. The news comes after it was recently announced that Stanley Townsend would be joining the All About Eve cast.

Previously announced cast members for All About Eve also include Charles Hagerty as Waiter, Gillian Anderson as Margo Channing, Grace Stone as Ensemble, Ian Drysdale as Max Fabian, Lily James as Eve Harrington, Monica Dolan as Karen Richards, Philip Voyzey as the Pianist, Rhashan Stone as Lloyd Richards, Sheila Reid as Birdie and Tsion Habte as Phoebe.

All About Eve follows fictional Broadway legend Margo Channing. But her career comes crashing down after hiring a new assistant, Eve Harrington, who will stop at nothing to be the next big name in lights, even if it means taking down Margo herself.

Featuring music by multi-Grammy-Award-nominated artist PJ Harvey and based on the smash-hit film that won six Academy Awards out of a remarkable 14 nominations, it is a matter of course that tickets to All About Eve will sell out very quickly. Don’t be the one who missed out and be sure to book your tickets early to secure the best seats at the best prices!

All About Eve opens on 2 February at the Noel Coward Theater and is currently booking until 11 May 2019.

Purchase your All About Eve tickets here.