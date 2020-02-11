Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Casting announced to join Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson had a sell-out run at the Almeida Theatre and was very well received. The production will be transferring to the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre for a 3-month run with performances beginning 20 April 2020. Stevenson will once again star in the play, alongside the newly announced Jamie Parker. Read below to see the full casting news for Robert Icke’s adaptation of The Doctor.

    Casting announced to join Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor
    Jamie Parker joins Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor

    Jamie Parker to join the cast of The Doctor

    Jamie Parker, best known for originating the role of Harry Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will be joining Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. Also joining the cast of The Doctor are Chris Colquhoun, Shelley Conn, Anni Domingo, Liv Hill and Millicent Wong. The transfer will also see Mariah Louca, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Naomi Wirthner and Hannah Ledwidge (on drums) return to the show.

    About Robert Icke’s The Doctor

    Robert Icke’s The Doctor was translated and freely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi. Icke is popularly known for his modern adaptations of classic works; his adaptation of The Doctor brings the moral and political drama into the 21st century. The production won four WhatsOnStage Awards following its run at the Almeida Theatre in 2019 and is expected to be similarly received for its 2020 West End transfer.

    The story follows a patient struggling to hold onto life on what seems like a day like any other. In an attempt to save the soul of the young woman, a catholic priest is determined to give her the last rites. However, Dr Wolff denies her entry into the room, which once the media hears about it, sparks a question on medical ethics.

    London The Doctor tickets are booking now!

    Tickets for The Doctor London starring Juliet Stevenson and Jamie Parker are now booking for its 3-month run at the Duke of York’s Theatre. You won’t want to miss this 5-star production! Be sure to book your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

    🎫 Book your The Doctor tickets here.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Trafalgar Entertainment Becomes Official Sponsor of Box Office Radio

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    The global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment (also the parent company of London Theatre Direct), has... Read more

    The original West End cast of Avenue Q

    It no longer sucks to be you - Avenue Q is back!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    It no longer sucks to be you because, after 15 years, Avenue Q is returning to the West End! The Tony Award-winning, ... Read more

    Toby Jones as Iago in Othello throws his head back in evil laughter dressed in a military uniform

    Othello at the Theatre Royal Haymarket Review: Trust Issues, Toxic Men, and Toby Jones as the OG Traitor

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Tom Morris's Othello takes a classic, unembellished approach — no modern-day updates, no flashy reinve... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies