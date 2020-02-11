Casting announced to join Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor Feb 11, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Doctor starring Juliet Stevenson had a sell-out run at the Almeida Theatre and was very well received. The production will be transferring to the West End’s Duke of York’s Theatre for a 3-month run with performances beginning 20 April 2020. Stevenson will once again star in the play, alongside the newly announced Jamie Parker. Read below to see the full casting news for Robert Icke’s adaptation of The Doctor.

Jamie Parker, best known for originating the role of Harry Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will be joining Juliet Stevenson in The Doctor at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. Also joining the cast of The Doctor are Chris Colquhoun, Shelley Conn, Anni Domingo, Liv Hill and Millicent Wong. The transfer will also see Mariah Louca, Daniel Rabin, Joy Richardson, Naomi Wirthner and Hannah Ledwidge (on drums) return to the show.

About Robert Icke’s The Doctor

Robert Icke’s The Doctor was translated and freely adapted from Arthur Schnitzler’s Professor Bernhardi. Icke is popularly known for his modern adaptations of classic works; his adaptation of The Doctor brings the moral and political drama into the 21st century. The production won four WhatsOnStage Awards following its run at the Almeida Theatre in 2019 and is expected to be similarly received for its 2020 West End transfer.

The story follows a patient struggling to hold onto life on what seems like a day like any other. In an attempt to save the soul of the young woman, a catholic priest is determined to give her the last rites. However, Dr Wolff denies her entry into the room, which once the media hears about it, sparks a question on medical ethics.

