Casting announced for West End revival of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four!

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! Apollo Theatre cast

Starring in the West End cast of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! will be Benedict Martin, Jamie Sheasby, and Pip Chamberlain.

Benedict Martin is no stranger to the Birmingham Stage Company, having appeared in their productions of Gangsta Granny (UK tour/Garrick Theatre), George’s Marvellous Medicine, Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain (London's Garrick Theatre/UK tour), Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Horrible Histories: Vile Victorians, Horrible Histories: Wicked Warwick (Warwick Castle), Horrible Science, James and the Giant Peach, and The Jungle Book (UK tour).

Martin's other notable stage credits include A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Principal Theatre), Divine Words (Battersea Arts Centre), Secrets (Polka Theatre), The Dice House (Arts Theatre), The Revenger’s Tragedy (Theatr Clwyd), The Royal Hunt of the Sun (Compass Theatre), and The Tempest (Greenwich Theatre). His TV credits include Bleak House, Devices and Desires, Jekyll, Lipstick On Your Collar, and The Alan Clark Diaries, whilst his film credits include The Disappeared and Shadows in the Sun.

Pip Chamberlain has also appeared in a number of productions for the Birmingham Stage Company, including Horrible Histories: Best of Barmy Britain (international tour), Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Horrible Histories: Vile Victorians (UK tour) and Horrible Histories: Wicked Warwick (Warwick Castle).

Chamberlain's other notable stage credits include Frank Sumatra (Theatre N16/Alphabetti Theatre/comic 7B Festival de Teatru, Romania), How Did I Get To This Point (Live Theatre), Lucky Numbers (The Customs House), Metal Sandwich, Seven Other Children (Octagon Theatre Bolton), and The Dice House (Arts Theatre). His most notable TV credits include Vera and George Gently.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! creative team

The Horrible Histories franchise was created by Terry Deary, who remains one of the UK's best-selling authors of the 21st century. Deary is also the most-borrowed author in libraries across Britain. His book series includes about 50 Horrible Histories titles, which have collectively sold over 25 million copies in 40 countries. The British author is also known for writing over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young readers, including his Dangerous Days book series. This summer will see the Deary's beloved Horrible Histories book series live on the silver screen with the highly anticipated release of Horrible Histories The Movie.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! will be directed by Neal Foster, who is also the current Manager and Actor for Birmingham Stage Company, which has staged over eighty productions since its founding back in 1992. Foster has also written and directed all of the most recent West End stage adaptations of the Horrible Histories series, including Barmy Britain. Neal Foster is also currently adapting and directing a an adaptation of Billionaire Boy, which marks the third production to be based on a David Walliams book following the successful adaptations of Awful Auntie and Gangsta Granny. Foster's Tom Gates, which he adapted with Liz Pichon, is currently on a nationwide tour lasting until 2020.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! also features sound design by Nick Sagar, set and costume design by Jacqueline Trousdale, and lighting design by Jason Taylor.

Birmingham Stage Company has quickly become one of the world's leading producers of children's theatre with their Horrible Histories Live on Stage production, having toured across the world for 14 years in such countries as Abu Dhabi, Australia, Bahrain, Dubai, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Qatar, and Singapore. Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! marks the company's eighth consecutive year in the West End.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! Apollo Theatre tickets on sale now from £19!

It enjoyed a sell-out run during the 2018 summer season and now Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! is back in London's West End for an encore at the Apollo Theatre. Meet famous people from history as they are revived for a special stage play that you won't want to miss. This family-friendly show is perfect for a back-to-school activity and tickets for Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! are expected to sell out fast. So be sure to book early to secure the best seats and prices!

🎫 Book your Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – Part Four! tickets for the London Apollo Theatre run from just £19 and up.