Casting announced for the West End premiere of Knights of the Rose Apr 13, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) Jennifer Marsden's new high-voltage musical, Knights of the Rose, has just announced its cast. The show opens at the Arts Theatre this summer.

Knights of the Rose is set to star Adam Pearce (Le Miserables), Oliver Saville (Wicked), Chris Cowley (Wicked), Rebecca Bainbridge (Mamma Mia!), Matt Thorpe (American Idiot), Rebekah Lowings (Dick Whittington), Ruben Van keer (Bat Out of Hell), Bleu Woodward (Kinky Boots) and Katie Birtill (The Last Five Years). The ensemble is made up of Tom Bales, Ian Gareth Jones and Kelly Hampson.

The production features direction and choreography by Racky Plews, design by Diego Pitarch, and music by such artists as Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Muse, No Doubt, and Bonnie Tyler.

Knights of the Rose is a tale of love, betrayal, bloodshed, and redemption. The rock'n'roll epic is interwoven with tales from the likes of Chaucer, Marlowe and Shakespeare and follows chivalrous knights returning from a glorious victory to find that a threat of greater magnitude awaits them and their kingdom.

Knights of the Rose premieres at the Arts Theatre on 29 June 2018 and will run until 26 August 2018. If you're a fan of Shakespeare and classic rock, then you won't want to miss out on this electrifying musical!

Buy your Knights of the Rose tickets here.