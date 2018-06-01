Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Casting announced for The Importance of Being Ernest

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    The final show of Classic Spring's Oscar Wilde Season, The Importance of Being Earnesthas just announced its cast. The Victorian play is set to premiere at the Vaudeville Theatre on 20 July 2018 and it is widely considered to be one of the funniest plays ever written in the English language.

    This Michael Fentiman production is set to star Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey, ITV) as Reverend Chasuble, Olivier Award winner Sophie Thompson (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Guys and Dolls) as Lady Bracknell, Fiona Button (The Split) as Cecily Cardew, and Sinéad Matthews (Hedda Gabler, Absolute Hell) as Gwendolyn Fairfax.

    Don't miss the final installment of the Oscar Wilde Season! The Importance of Being Earnest will run until 20 October 2018! Book now to get the best seats in the house!

    Purchase your tickets to see The Importance of Being Earnest here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    Full company announced for My Neighbour Totoro stage adaptation

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The full casting for the world premiere stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro has been revealed! The RSC (Royal Sha... Read more

    The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical to star David Hunter and Joanna Woodward

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It has been announced that David Hunter and Joanna Woodward will star in the world premiere of The Time Traveller&rsq... Read more

    Text: David Tennant, Elliot Levey, Sharon Small. Good by C.P. Taylor/Directed by Dominic Cooke, From 6 October 2022 for a strictly limited 11 week run, Harold Pinter Theatre, Playful Production

    Sharon Small joins David Tennant in Good

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    This autumn a new production of the acclaimed play Good by C.P. Taylor will run for a strictly limited season at the ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies