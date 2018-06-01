Casting announced for The Importance of Being Ernest Jun 1, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The final show of Classic Spring's Oscar Wilde Season, The Importance of Being Earnest, has just announced its cast. The Victorian play is set to premiere at the Vaudeville Theatre on 20 July 2018 and it is widely considered to be one of the funniest plays ever written in the English language.

This Michael Fentiman production is set to star Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey, ITV) as Reverend Chasuble, Olivier Award winner Sophie Thompson (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Guys and Dolls) as Lady Bracknell, Fiona Button (The Split) as Cecily Cardew, and Sinéad Matthews (Hedda Gabler, Absolute Hell) as Gwendolyn Fairfax.

