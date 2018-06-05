Casting announced for Lola Shoneyin’s The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives Jun 5, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Maṣe padanu rẹ! The official cast for Rotimi Babatunde's stage adaptation of the bestselling novel, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, by Nigerian author Lola Shoneyin has just been announced for the highly anticipated London premiere.

Starring as Baba Segi's wives will be Jumoké Fashola from Dirty Little Secrets and BBC Radio London’s Sunday Breakfast Show, Patrice Naiambana from Barbershop Chronicles, Christina Oshunniyi from the Queen Elizabeth Hall and Africa Center, Marcy Dolapo Oni from The Marcy Project, and Layo-Christina Akinlude, who had a starring role in The Taming of the Shrew.

Also featuring in the West African ensemble are Ayan De First, Ayo-Dele Edwards, Usifu Jalloh, Tania Nwachukwu, and Diana Yekinni.

The plot follows polygamist Baba Segi, who has three wives, seven children, and an opulent mansion fit for a king. Soon he sets his eyes on a young university graduate named Bolanle. But when Bolanle starts responding to Baba Segi's courtship, she unintentionally discovers a secret about him that could severely damage his household.

Nigerian playwright Rotimi Babatunde's stage adaptation of the 2010 novel, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, was first staged four years ago in Abeokuta and starred prominent actors of Nollywood, including Joke Silva and Adesua Etomi. Babatunde previously won a Caine prize for his story on Nigerian soldiers who fought in the Burma campaign during the Second World War.

The production, which is directed by Femi Elufowoju, jr, will be accompanied by live Yoruba music, songs and dance. The show features design by ULTZ, choreography by Kemi Durosinmi, costume supervision by Shola Ajayi, music by Femi Elufowoju, jr with the original music and lyrics by Oyebade Dosunmu, original choreography by Uche Onah, and stage management by Christie DuBois and Becca Mitchell.

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives is set to open at the Arcola Theatre on 7 June 2018 and will run until 21 July 2018. You do not want to miss this unique, vivid and colourful production that is rich in Nigerian culture!

Purchase your tickets to The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives here.