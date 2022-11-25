Casting announced for AIN’T TOO PROUD Nov 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas They’re bringing you a love that’s true, so get ready! The smash-hit Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN’T TOO PROUD has recently announced the star-studded cast that will represent the greatest R&B group of all time, The Temptations in the West End production of the epic biopic musical. A superstar quintet will lead the show and will be comprised of Cameron Bernard Jones, Kyle Cox, Sifiso Mazibuko, Tosh Wanogho-Maud and Mitchell Zhanagazha. They’ll be bringing sunshine on a cloudy day at The Prince Edward Theatre, so book your tickets today to see the story of The Temptations in the West End!

The cast of AIN’T TOO PROUD

AIN’T TOO PROUD will be led by Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhanagazha as Eddie Kendricks.

Cameron Bernard Jones’ theatre credits include the titular role in The Wiz, Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City, Tina The Musical and Motown The Musical and South Pacific.

Kyle Cox currently stars in Elf. His Other theatre credits include the role of Wyatt in Crazy For You, and Halls: The Musical.

Sifiso Mazibuko’s theatre credits include the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, as well as Malindadzimu at the Hampstead Theatre and Motown The Musical.

Tosh Wanogho-Maud’s theatre credits include the role of Ben E King/ Rudy Lewis in The Drifter’s Girl at the Garrick Theatre, Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls, Joe in Show Boat, Mutumbo in The Book of Mormon, Young Simba in The Lion King and Winston in Whistle Down the Wind.

Mitchell Zhangazha’s most recently appears in Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol. His other theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Back to the Future, Motown The Musical, The Lion King, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Caroline or Change, Oliver! and Young Michael Jackson in Thriller Live.

Further casting for AIN’T TOO PROUD is yet to be announced!

About The Temptations

Commonly referred to as the kings of R&B and one of the greatest artists of all time, The Temptations were ranked at number 68 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Artists of all time, and their hit 'My Girl' has been inducted into The Grammy Hall of Fame and has also earned a place in the National Recording Registry. Throughout their career, the group have been rewarded with over 50 gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards. The Temptations are music royalty, and having risen during a time of civil unrest, have transcended the odds that were stacked against them.

About AIN’T TOO PROUD

Follow Grammy award-winning R&B group The Temptations in this epic biographical musical centred around signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies. From their beginnings on the streets of Detroit to their ground-breaking entrance into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, AIN’T TOO PROUD shows the relentless success of a band with unshakeable will and determination. In a period of unforgiving social attitudes, personal struggles and political conflict, The Temptations must do everything in their power to ensure that their brotherhood remains intact.

Featuring 'My Girl', 'Just My Imagination', 'Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone', and many more classic The Temptations hits, AIN’T TOO PROUD will have you crying, laughing and singing simultaneously!

The creatives of AIN’T TOO PROUD

AIN’T TOO PROUD was originally produced by Otis Williams, the groups founding father, and has a book by Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, with Tony Award-winning Des McAnuff as director and Tony Award-winning Sergio Trujillo handling choreography, who previously collaborated on Jersey Boys. AIN’T TOO PROUD is produced in the West End by Ira Pittelman, Tom Hulce, Stephen Gabriel and Jamie Wilson.

