Caroline, or Change announces West End closing date Jan 28, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels It's now 'Caroline or bust' as the Chichester Festival Theatre's Caroline, or Change officially announces today its final West End performance date. The critically acclaimed musical by award-winning playwright and author of Angels in America Tony Kushner is now playing at the Playhouse Theatre until early March.

When does Caroline, or Change close?

Caroline, or Change is officially set to close on 2 March 2019. The smash-hit musical enjoyed sell-out runs at both the Chichester Festival Theatre and Hampstead Theatre with Sharon D Clarke receiving star billing. It eventually transferred to London's West End back in November of last year with Sharon D Clarke reprising her role.

Caroline, or Change is directed by Michael Longhurst, who most recently directed the National Theatre production of Amadeus and the Hampstead Theatre production of Gloria. The production features choreography by Ann Yee, designs by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, musical direction by Nigel Lilley and sound by Paul Arditti. It follows the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, who works as a maid for a wealthy Jewish family named the Gellmans.

What audiences and critics have been saying about Caroline, or Change

Clarke's performance as Caroline Thibodeaux was highly lauded by our reviewer Sandra Howell of London Theatre Direct, who called it 'authentically acted' while also praising her 'powerful voice' and ability to control it from a deep contralto to a mezzo-soprano. Caroline, or Change has also been known to receive numerous standing ovations, which is the greatest testament to the show's phenomenal success.

Last chance to see Caroline, or Change before it closes!

This heartwarming musical must end 2 March 2019 in order to make way for the highly anticipated West End transfer of Fiddler on the Roof, which premieres on 21 March 2019.

Save up to 30% on tickets to Caroline, or Change

Book Caroline, or Change tickets and save up to 30%!

This special offer is valid for all performances after 1 February 2019! Don’t miss your chance to see Caroline, or Change. With such amazing ticket prices, the best seats will not last! Book now to avoid disappointment!

Purchase your Caroline, or Change tickets.