    Caroline Flack cast as the final Roxie Hart in West End’s Chicago

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Dec 27, 2018)

    Love Island presenter Caroline Flack will be the next and final Roxie Hart in Chicago, it has been confirmed. She will join the previously announced Todrick Hall as Billy Flynn.

    Kander and Ebb’s Chicago is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre until 5 January 2019.

    Caroline Flack is to make her West End debut with Chicago after Cheryl Ann Tweedy turned down the role of Roxie Hart.

    It has just been announced that Caroline Flack, who is perhaps best known for hosting Love Island and winning the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing, will be starring as Chicago’s Roxie Hart from 10 December. The Bo’ Selecta! star will be replacing Sarah Soetaert, who finishes her run as Roxie on 8 December. Flack will be joining YouTube sensation Todrick Hall as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.

    On being cast for the role, Flack stated that she had been dreaming of playing Roxie ever since she was a teenager. Looks like she had it coming!

    The West End revival of Chicago opened in March of this year with Cuba Gooding Jr headlining as Billy Flynn. The show has since been shaking things up with a rotating cast of A-list stars, the likes of which have included Alexandra Burke and Duncan James.

    Having originally opened in London’s West End back in 1997, the 2018 revival has been praised for staying faithful to the original Ann Reinking choreography and atmosphere that made Chicago a household name!

    Don’t miss one of the hottest West End shows on right now! Only a few weeks remain of Chicago! Book fast and guarantee tickets to see this smash-hit phenomenon!

    Purchase your tickets to Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre, London.

