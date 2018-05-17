Calling all NHS workers! The Old Vic Theatre will be celebrating 70 years of the NHS with a special performance of monologues May 17, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) A special performance containing a series of monologues curated by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Adrian Lester will be taking place at the Old Vic this summer. The West End venue, which is currently celebrating its 200th birthday, will be offering 70 tickets to NHS workers at an astonishingly low price.

The performance is entitled The Greatest Wealth and is comprised of eight monologues that were specially chosen for the historical event. The monologues were written by Courttia Newland, Jack Thorne, Lolita Chakrabarti, Matilda Ibini, Meera Syal, Moira Buffini, Paul Unwin, and Seiriol Davies, and they correspond to every decade since the NHS was first formed in 1948 in Manchester.

The monologues will be presented in two parts on 25 and 26 June 2018 and will then be performed as a double bill on Friday, 29 June 2018. The Old Vic will offer tickets to NHS workers at a low price of five pounds per performance (the double bill on Friday is priced at 10 pounds for NHS workers).

The Greatest Wealth will be accessible for those who are deaf or hard of hearing as the performance will be accompanied by live interpreters of British Sign Language (BSL).

The event is a part of the theatre's One Voice initiative, which is meant to celebrate the many important anniversaries that occur during the Old Vic's 200th year in the West End. One Hand Tied Behind Us opened the initiative to celebrate 100 years of women's suffrage through a series of monologues curated by Maxine Peake. One Voice will continue this year with a performance commemorating a century since the end of World War I.

Casting for The Greatest Wealth will be announced at a later date.

For more on what's currently playing at the Old Vic Theatre, click here.