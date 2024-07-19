Cadogan Hall best seats and seating plan Jul 19, 2024 | By Posted on| By James Wareham With its excellent acoustics and luxurious surroundings, Cadogan Hall is home to the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The music venue, located in the heart of Chelsea, hosts the world-famous BBC Proms Chamber Music Series, as well as concert productions of West End events and special 'a night with' performances by stagey icons including Lucie Jones and Alex Newell. What are the best seats at the Cadogan Hall? Formerly a church, Cadogan Hall was transformed into a premium entertainment venue in 2004. The auditorium consists of Stalls, Centre Gallery, and two side galleries. Despite the scale of the auditorium, the steeply raked stalls and low galleries mean that you never feel far away from the action on stage. Cadogan Hall seating plan

How many seats are there at Cadogan Hall?

There are 953 seats in the Cadogan Hall’s auditorium split over the Stalls and Gallery areas.

Are there accessible seats at the Cadogan Hall?

There is a doorbell to the right of the Box Office for those requiring assistance entering the building. Cadogan Hall has step free access to its Box Office and Foyer areas using an access lift. The Stalls are accessible via a lift located to the right of the bar. There is no lift from the Stalls to the Gallery seats - the Gallery seats are only accessible via 27 stairs. All the seats in the stalls are raked, the only row that has a step to access is Row T. There are unisex toilet facilities accessible via a lift on the right of the main bar. There are four wheelchair spaces in Row R of the stalls. The auditorium is fitted with a loop system to aid customers who use a hearing aid. Assistance dogs are welcome with prior arrangement and can enter the auditorium, or be left with staff, during the performance.

What shows are on at the Cadogan Hall?

From orchestras to family shows, Cadogan Hall is home to a varied programme of events throughout the year. With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the heart of its programme, the yearly roster is complete with classical music, a peppering of new comedy, and modern music tributes. 2024 sees Tony winner Alex Newell, Peter Jöback, and Scott Alan perform at the iconic hall.