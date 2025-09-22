Cabaret with Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and Ruthie Henshall – first-look photos released Sep 22, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon New production photos have been unveiled as a brand-new company begins performances at the Kit Kat Club tonight. Eva Noblezada takes on the iconic role of Sally Bowles opposite Reeve Carney as the Emcee, with both scheduled to perform until 24 January 2026. They are joined by Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, and Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig.

The cast also welcomes Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon and Eva-Rose Tanaka. Continuing in the company are Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, with Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Noblezada and Carney will not appear between 22 October and 5 November 2025; during this time Atkinson will play the Emcee and Tavolieri will perform as Sally Bowles.

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng, Cabaret has captivated audiences at the Kit Kat Club since opening in 2021. The creative team also includes Jennifer Whyte, Ben van Tienen, Isabella Byrd and Nick Lidster.

Tickets for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club are on sale now.