Meet the residents of the Kit Kat Club

Life is a cabaret, old chum, especially with the Cabaret the Musical characters at the Kit Kat Club. Set in interwar Berlin, follow American writer Cliff Bradshaw as he seeks inspiration for future novels in a seedy nightclub, only to fall for the leading starlet, Sally Bowles, and a growing political agenda.

Sure, there’s lots of glitz and sparkle throughout the Cabaret London musical. But there are also plenty of shocking moments throughout the score. Discover all the Cabaret musical songs. But now, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to meet all the characters in Cabaret. The Kit Kat Club awaits.

Meet Cabaret characters

There’s lots of popular characters in Cabaret. Theatre fans and those who’ve never seen Cabaret before will be familiar with Sally Bowles. She’s hailed as the “toast of Mayfair” and the English rose performing at the Kit Kat Club night after night. The Emcee hosts Kit Kat Club events, welcoming guests like Cliff Bradshaw into the Berlin club. And what’s a Kit Kat Club without a bevy of supporting dancers, ready to support the Emcee’s every move? As Cabaret deals with the rise of a Nazi Germany state, some characters are involved in politics more than others, notably Ernst Ludwig, Frau Schneider and Herr Schultz.

Cliff Bradshaw

Cliff Bradshaw is an American writer who travels to Berlin in search of inspiration for his novel. At first, he’s pretty naive to European living; he’s grown up in small-town Ohio. But as he grows closer to Sally Bowles and discovers the harsh realities of a politically turbulent climate, Cliff finds himself teetering on the brink of chaos. Through Cabaret, you’ll learn that Cliff’s loss of innocence is a reflection of a changing Germany. Michael Ahomka-Lindsay currently plays Cliff Bradshaw.

Sally Bowles

Sally Bowles is a breath of fresh air in the Cabaret musical. On the surface, she’s a free-spirited, all-singing, all-dancing whirlwind. But as the musical progresses, it’s apparent her lackadaisical nature is all a facade. She longs for love and stability and bounces from man to man in the hopes that she’ll find her person. When politics changes in Cabaret, Sally is reluctant to get involved and continues to see Berlin as the central place of joy. But is this because she’s not affected, or it’s the only place she calls “home”? Cara Delevigne, Aimee Lou Wood, and Jessie Buckley have all played Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Rhea Norwood currently stars as Sally Bowles.

The Emcee

Oozing charisma, the Emcee flamboyantly hosts the Kit Kat Club. A narrator figure of sorts, his witty and playful moments help propel the story and guide audiences through the seductive underworld. If you watch Cabaret in London, you may feel unsettled by the Emcee, but that’s okay! His sharp wit and magnetic presence will provoke feelings. Eddie Redmayne, John McCrea and Jake Shears have played the Emcee. Layton Williams stars as the Emcee in Cabaret.