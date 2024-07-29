Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the residents of the Kit Kat Club

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    Life is a cabaret, old chum, especially with the Cabaret the Musical characters at the Kit Kat Club. Set in interwar Berlin, follow American writer Cliff Bradshaw as he seeks inspiration for future novels in a seedy nightclub, only to fall for the leading starlet, Sally Bowles, and a growing political agenda. 

    Sure, there’s lots of glitz and sparkle throughout the Cabaret London musical. But there are also plenty of shocking moments throughout the score. Discover all the Cabaret musical songs. But now, ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to meet all the characters in Cabaret. The Kit Kat Club awaits. 

    Meet Cabaret characters 

    There’s lots of popular characters in Cabaret. Theatre fans and those who’ve never seen Cabaret before will be familiar with Sally Bowles. She’s hailed as the “toast of Mayfair” and the English rose performing at the Kit Kat Club night after night. The Emcee hosts Kit Kat Club events, welcoming guests like Cliff Bradshaw into the Berlin club. And what’s a Kit Kat Club without a bevy of supporting dancers, ready to support the Emcee’s every move? As Cabaret deals with the rise of a Nazi Germany state, some characters are involved in politics more than others, notably Ernst Ludwig, Frau Schneider and Herr Schultz. 

    Cliff Bradshaw

    Cliff Bradshaw is an American writer who travels to Berlin in search of inspiration for his novel. At first, he’s pretty naive to European living; he’s grown up in small-town Ohio. But as he grows closer to Sally Bowles and discovers the harsh realities of a politically turbulent climate, Cliff finds himself teetering on the brink of chaos. Through Cabaret, you’ll learn that Cliff’s loss of innocence is a reflection of a changing Germany. Michael Ahomka-Lindsay currently plays Cliff Bradshaw. 

    Sally Bowles

    Sally Bowles is a breath of fresh air in the Cabaret musical. On the surface, she’s a free-spirited, all-singing, all-dancing whirlwind. But as the musical progresses, it’s apparent her lackadaisical nature is all a facade. She longs for love and stability and bounces from man to man in the hopes that she’ll find her person. When politics changes in Cabaret, Sally is reluctant to get involved and continues to see Berlin as the central place of joy. But is this because she’s not affected, or it’s the only place she calls “home”? Cara Delevigne, Aimee Lou Wood, and Jessie Buckley have all played Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Rhea Norwood currently stars as Sally Bowles.

    The Emcee 

    Oozing charisma, the Emcee flamboyantly hosts the Kit Kat Club. A narrator figure of sorts, his witty and playful moments help propel the story and guide audiences through the seductive underworld. If you watch Cabaret in London, you may feel unsettled by the Emcee, but that’s okay! His sharp wit and magnetic presence will provoke feelings. Eddie Redmayne, John McCrea and Jake Shears have played the Emcee. Layton Williams stars as the Emcee in Cabaret. 

     

    Fräulein Schneider

    Not everyone in Cabaret works at the Kit Kat Club! Meet Fräulein Schneider, a German landlady who rents rooms to a diverse group of talents, including Cliff Bradshaw and Sally Bowles. During the musical, Schneider falls in love with Herr Schultz, however, their relationship is torn apart when antisemitic attitudes grow across the nation. Sally Ann Triplett currently plays Fräulein Schneider.

    Herr Schultz

    Spare a thought for Herr Schultz. The Jewish fruit shop owner remains optimistic throughout Cabaret, even with the rising tide of antisemitism. His romantic relationship with Fräulein Schneider provides a touching and poignant subplot - even when faced with struggles, they’ll get through it together. Fenton Gray currently plays Herr Schultz. 

    Ernst Ludwig

    On the surface, Ernst Ludwig is a charming man. He’s a friendly German who is willing to support Cliff Bradshaw as he finds his feet in Berlin. But when Ernst presents Cliff with the opportunity to run “errands” for “money”, his true motivations as a smuggler are apparent. Watch out for the end of Act One when Ernst Ludwig reveals his political affiliation. Wilf Scolding currently plays Ernst Ludwig.

    Fräulein Kost

    As one of the Kit Kat Club performers, Fräulein Kost doesn’t make much money. To survive, she supports herself through relationships with sailors, and locals, and rents a small room in a boarding house. It’s easy to fall for Fräulein Kost’s charm; she may not have much, but once you’ve broken her tough exterior, she’s easy to crack. Jessica Kirton currently plays Fräulein Kost.

    By Sophie Thomas

    Related news

    Inside Alexandra Palace Theatre

    Alexandra Palace Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    More commonly referred to as Ally Pally, Alexandra Palace first opened in 1873. The grand building was designed to be... Read more

    Get to know the real queens behind the SIX The Musical characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    You know their names, but do you know their stories? The six wives of Henry VIII are barely footnotes in traditional ... Read more

    Inside Royal Festival Hall

    Royal Festival Hall best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Royal Festival Hall, located on the South Bank of the River Thames, opened in 1951 as part of the Festival of Bri... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies