Cabaret Announces New West End Cast — Led by Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney
Posted on
| By Hay Brunsdon
The Grammy-winning real-life couple take over as Sally Bowles and the Emcee this September.
The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club have revealed an all-new principal cast, arriving from 22 September 2025.
Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney will step into the role of the Emcee, with double Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles. The pair, who are engaged, will remain with the production until 24 January 2026.
Joining them will be Ian Charleson Award nominee Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Olivier Award nominee Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, and Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig. The company also welcomes Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon and Eva-Rose Tanaka.
Returning cast members include Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.
Audiences should note that Carney and Noblezada will not appear between 22 October and 5 November 2025. During this time, Atkinson will play the Emcee and Tavolieri will appear as Sally Bowles.
This announcement marks a return to London for Carney, who earlier this year played Orpheus in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre — a role he originated on Broadway and at the National Theatre. His screen work includes Tom Ford in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Dorian Gray in Penny Dreadful, and Peter Parker in Broadway’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.
Noblezada reprises Sally Bowles after earning acclaim for the role on Broadway. She originated Daisy in The Great Gatsby (Broadway), and created the role of Eurydice in Hadestown, winning a Grammy Award and two Tony Award nominations. Her screen credits include Easter Sunday, Luck, and Yellow Rose.
Since opening in December 2021, Rebecca Frecknall’s immersive production has become the longest-running Cabaret in West End history, recently celebrating its 1,500th performance. It has won seven Olivier Awards, three Critics’ Circle Awards, and the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design.
The Kit Kat Club offers a transformed in-the-round auditorium and pre-show experiences including live entertainment, food and drink. Iconic songs in the production include Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money, and Cabaret.
With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff (based on John Van Druten’s I Am a Camera and stories by Christopher Isherwood), Cabaret continues booking until 23 May 2026.
