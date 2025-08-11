Cabaret Announces New West End Cast — Led by Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney

The Grammy-winning real-life couple take over as Sally Bowles and the Emcee this September.

The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club have revealed an all-new principal cast, arriving from 22 September 2025.

Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney will step into the role of the Emcee, with double Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles. The pair, who are engaged, will remain with the production until 24 January 2026.

Joining them will be Ian Charleson Award nominee Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Olivier Award winner Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Olivier Award nominee Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, and Lucas Koch as Ernst Ludwig. The company also welcomes Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Manu Sarswat, Tom Scanlon and Eva-Rose Tanaka.

Returning cast members include Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Adrian Grove, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri and Lucy Young.

Audiences should note that Carney and Noblezada will not appear between 22 October and 5 November 2025. During this time, Atkinson will play the Emcee and Tavolieri will appear as Sally Bowles.