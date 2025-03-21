Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Meet the West End cast of Cabaret

    Posted on | By Izzy Amer

    Cabaret exploded onto London’s West End in 2021 to a record-breaking 7 Olivier awards, the most ever for a revival. The Kit Kat Club has seen its fair share of stars since then, but who’s currently starring at the Playhouse Theatre?

    Who plays Emcee in Cabaret?

    The Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Billy Porter is starring as the flamboyant Emcee. He’s best known for originating the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, and for earning an Emmy Award for his role in the series Pose.

    Who plays Sally Bowles in Cabaret?

    Marisha Wallace plays Sally Bowles. Her previous credits include Becky in the original West End cast of Waitress, and most recently as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, in which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress.

    Who plays Clifford Bradshaw in Cabaret?

    Clifford Bradshaw is currently being played by Daniel Bowerbank. His previous credits include Machinal and The Merchant of Venice.

    Who plays Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret?

    Vivien Parry is playing Fraulein Schneider. Her previous West End credits include Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables.

    Who plays Herr Schultz in Cabaret?

    Fenton Gray is taking on the role of Herr Schultz. His previous West End credits include Les Misérables and Fiddler On The Roof.

    Who’s in the current cast of Cabaret?

    What good is sitting alone in your room? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is one of the most successful musicals of all time… in here, life is beautiful.

    The West End cast of Cabaret features Fred Haig (Rock Follies) as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton (School of Rock) as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove (Bonnie & Clyde), Justin-Lee Jones (Frozen the Musical), El Haq Latief, Hicaro Nicolai (A Chorus Line), Alexandra Regan, Ben Simon-Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Damon Gould (Newsies), Ela Lisondra (The King and I), Andy Rees (Mamma Mia!), Marina Tavolieri (A Chorus Line), Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young (Newsies).

    Meet the West End cast of Cabaret

    Who was in the original cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club?

    When the smash-hit musical was revived in London in 2021, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley were the first stars to take on the roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles in the brand-new production, both earning Olivier Awards for their roles.

    They were joined by Omari Douglas as Clifford Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, and Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz.

    Who was in the original cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club?

    When the smash-hit musical was revived in London in 2021, Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley were the first stars to take on the roles of Emcee and Sally Bowles in the brand-new production, both earning Olivier Awards for their roles.

    They were joined by Omari Douglas as Clifford Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, and Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz.

    Book tickets to Cabaret today

    Are you ready to come to the cabaret, old chum? Book your official tickets to see Cabaret today!

    Izzy Amer
    By Izzy Amer

    Related news

    Photo of Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow who stars as Roald Dahl in Giant, at the Harold Pinter Theatre

    Meet the Cast of Giant

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Following a sold-out run at the Royal Court, Giant transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre for a strictly limited seas... Read more

    My Neighbour Totoro Gillian Lynne Theatre

    My Neighbour Totoro review: Puppets that pull on the heartstrings

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The lights dim at the Gillian Lynne Theatre and the 3D recreation of the film’s iconic opening credits - which ... Read more

    Something Rotten! West End

    Something Rotten! to have fully-staged UK premiere

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Something Rotten!, the smash-hit Broadway musical, is officially making its way to the UK for a fully staged producti... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies