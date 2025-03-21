Meet the West End cast of Cabaret

Cabaret exploded onto London’s West End in 2021 to a record-breaking 7 Olivier awards, the most ever for a revival. The Kit Kat Club has seen its fair share of stars since then, but who’s currently starring at the Playhouse Theatre?

Who plays Emcee in Cabaret?

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Billy Porter is starring as the flamboyant Emcee. He’s best known for originating the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway, and for earning an Emmy Award for his role in the series Pose.

Who plays Sally Bowles in Cabaret?

Marisha Wallace plays Sally Bowles. Her previous credits include Becky in the original West End cast of Waitress, and most recently as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, in which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Who plays Clifford Bradshaw in Cabaret?

Clifford Bradshaw is currently being played by Daniel Bowerbank. His previous credits include Machinal and The Merchant of Venice.

Who plays Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret?

Vivien Parry is playing Fraulein Schneider. Her previous West End credits include Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables.

Who plays Herr Schultz in Cabaret?

Fenton Gray is taking on the role of Herr Schultz. His previous West End credits include Les Misérables and Fiddler On The Roof.

Who’s in the current cast of Cabaret?

What good is sitting alone in your room? Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is one of the most successful musicals of all time… in here, life is beautiful.

The West End cast of Cabaret features Fred Haig (Rock Follies) as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton (School of Rock) as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Adrian Grove (Bonnie & Clyde), Justin-Lee Jones (Frozen the Musical), El Haq Latief, Hicaro Nicolai (A Chorus Line), Alexandra Regan, Ben Simon-Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Damon Gould (Newsies), Ela Lisondra (The King and I), Andy Rees (Mamma Mia!), Marina Tavolieri (A Chorus Line), Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young (Newsies).