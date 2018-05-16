Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Buckland Theatre Company's Two For The Seesaw to make West End debut at Trafalgar Studios

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019)

    Buckland, a theatre company that was formed by Charlie Dorfman in 2015 with the purpose of staging high-end productions in more intimate spaces, will be staging its first West End production, Two For The Seesaw, at Trafalgar Studios this summer.

    Two For The Seesaw was written by William Gibson and is to be directed by Gary Condes. Set in New York City, it follows two poor unfortunate souls as they engage in a wild love affair, using each other as a means to pacify what's missing in their lives and mend their broken hearts.

    Buckland Theatre Company's founder, Charlie Dorfman, will star as Jerry, a lawyer from Nebraska who moves to the Big Apple to escape his heartbreaking marriage. Dorfman trained in theatre at Trinity College Dublin and the Beverly Hills Playhouse in Los Angeles. His most recent stage credits include Park Theatre productions of Luv, The Ugly One and Some Girl(s), and Miss Julie at the Etcetera Theatre.

    Elsie Bennet is to star as Bronx beatnik dancer Gittel, who has begun to lose her way after a series of bad relationships. Bennet's stage credits include Luv at Park Theatre for Buckland, Pirates of Penzance at Tabard Theatre and Progress at Red Rose Theatre. She has also starred in the films Why Hide and Passing By and on Netflix's The Last Czars, BBC One's Birds of a Feather and Sky 1's Little Crackers.

    When it first premiered on Broadway in 1962, Two For The Seesaw enjoyed a run of over 750 performances and starred Henry Fonda and Anne Bancroft in her New York stage debut. The play was eventually adapted for the big screen and featured Robert Mitchum and Shirley McClain in the starring roles.

    The transfer of the Buckland production to the West End comes after the production's sold-out shows at the Park Theatre. Two For The Seesaw will open at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 12 July 2018 and will run until 2 August 2018. 

    Be sure not to miss this summer's ground-breaking tale of star-crossed lovers lost in the concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

    Purchase your Two For The Seesaw tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Elsa silhouette. Disney

    Frozen announces new West End cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Disney’s Frozen the musical will soon be heading into the second year of its hugely successful run at the West ... Read more

    Brits win at the 2022 Tony Awards

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    It was a special night in theatre last night as the 75th annual Tony Awards took place. It was an extra special night... Read more

    Dame Susan Hill

    The Woman in Black 2022 cast

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The new cast of The Woman in Black at the West End’s Fortune Theatre have started their run in the London produ... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies