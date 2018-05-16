Buckland Theatre Company's Two For The Seesaw to make West End debut at Trafalgar Studios May 16, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) Buckland, a theatre company that was formed by Charlie Dorfman in 2015 with the purpose of staging high-end productions in more intimate spaces, will be staging its first West End production, Two For The Seesaw, at Trafalgar Studios this summer.

Two For The Seesaw was written by William Gibson and is to be directed by Gary Condes. Set in New York City, it follows two poor unfortunate souls as they engage in a wild love affair, using each other as a means to pacify what's missing in their lives and mend their broken hearts.

Buckland Theatre Company's founder, Charlie Dorfman, will star as Jerry, a lawyer from Nebraska who moves to the Big Apple to escape his heartbreaking marriage. Dorfman trained in theatre at Trinity College Dublin and the Beverly Hills Playhouse in Los Angeles. His most recent stage credits include Park Theatre productions of Luv, The Ugly One and Some Girl(s), and Miss Julie at the Etcetera Theatre.

Elsie Bennet is to star as Bronx beatnik dancer Gittel, who has begun to lose her way after a series of bad relationships. Bennet's stage credits include Luv at Park Theatre for Buckland, Pirates of Penzance at Tabard Theatre and Progress at Red Rose Theatre. She has also starred in the films Why Hide and Passing By and on Netflix's The Last Czars, BBC One's Birds of a Feather and Sky 1's Little Crackers.

When it first premiered on Broadway in 1962, Two For The Seesaw enjoyed a run of over 750 performances and starred Henry Fonda and Anne Bancroft in her New York stage debut. The play was eventually adapted for the big screen and featured Robert Mitchum and Shirley McClain in the starring roles.

The transfer of the Buckland production to the West End comes after the production's sold-out shows at the Park Theatre. Two For The Seesaw will open at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 12 July 2018 and will run until 2 August 2018.

Be sure not to miss this summer's ground-breaking tale of star-crossed lovers lost in the concrete jungle where dreams are made of.

Purchase your Two For The Seesaw tickets here.