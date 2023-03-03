Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Brighten Your Spring with these Smash Hit West End Shows For all the Family

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    Spring is officially here and the countdown until school is out has started. We have a great selection of shows all the family will love and will make the perfect excuse for a day out in London this spring.

    Brighten Your Spring with these Smash Hit West End Shows For all the Family

    Top London Theatre shows for families:

    Frozen

    Cast a spell this spring and be taken to the magical world of Arendelle with Frozen the Musical. The show follows all of your favourite characters from the beloved film as they come together to stop the endless winter. Featuring jaw-dropping sound, special effects and costumes. The show will have you under a spell with all the biggest hits "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?", "Let it Go" and "In Summer". The show currently stars Samantha Barks as Elsa and Emily Lane as Anna.

    Book tickets for Frozen today

    Mrs Doubtfire

    The heart-warming and hilarious classic 90s film Mrs Doubtfire is coming to the West End this May and should be added to your list of shows to watch this spring. The new adaptation has been created by John O’Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. This musical adaption of the beloved, classic film features original songs including "Make Me A Woman" and "As Long as There is Love" as well as plenty of comedy and innovative staging and choreography.

    Book tickets for Mrs Doubtfire today

    The Lion King

    The Lion King is the picture-perfect show to watch on a bright, warm day this spring, exploding with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. The show will have you and your family captivated as it follows the powerful story of a young prince, Simba and his journey as he battles for his destiny to become King. Featuring beloved music written by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.

    Book tickets for The Lion King today

    Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Fancy taking the family on a trip to the Harry Potter universe without having to run through a brick wall at Kings Cross Station, or via a flying car. This spring, watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. The spectacular theatrical experience continues from the last book and looks into the lives of the next generation as Harry Potter battles both fatherhood and his past.

    Book tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

    Spongebob Square Pants The Musical

    Based on the world’s most famous sea sponge, Spongebob SquarePants The Musical, follows all of the most-loved characters from Bikini Bottom as they try to save their beloved town from a volcano that may erupt imminently and threatens to destroy their underwater paradise. 

    Book tickets for Spongebob Square Pants The Musical Today

    By Rebecca Young

    Related news

    Heathers The Musical. Blue background with up facing spotlights highlighting the Heathers in green, red and yellow holding croquet mallets.

    New Production Photos Released for Heathers The Musical

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Want to see some sweet new production shots from Heathers The Musical? We have a Candy Store full of them! Feast y... Read more

    Brenda Edwards and Lee Mead to star in We Will Rock You

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Enter a world of pure rock 'n' roll magic and let Queen and Ben Elton's musical extravaganza, We Will Roc... Read more

    Text: Helloooo, London! Mrs. Doubtfire, The New Comedy Musical, Coming To The West End From 12 May 2023, Shaftesbury Theatre. Image: Mrs. Doubtfire from behind under a spotlight on a blue background.

    5 Shows You Didn’t Know Were Based on Books

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Page-to-stage adaptations are hardly a novel idea. After all, the longest-running musical in West End history, Les Mi... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies