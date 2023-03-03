Brighten Your Spring with these Smash Hit West End Shows For all the Family Mar 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young Spring is officially here and the countdown until school is out has started. We have a great selection of shows all the family will love and will make the perfect excuse for a day out in London this spring.

Top London Theatre shows for families:

Frozen

Cast a spell this spring and be taken to the magical world of Arendelle with Frozen the Musical. The show follows all of your favourite characters from the beloved film as they come together to stop the endless winter. Featuring jaw-dropping sound, special effects and costumes. The show will have you under a spell with all the biggest hits "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?", "Let it Go" and "In Summer". The show currently stars Samantha Barks as Elsa and Emily Lane as Anna.

Mrs Doubtfire

The heart-warming and hilarious classic 90s film Mrs Doubtfire is coming to the West End this May and should be added to your list of shows to watch this spring. The new adaptation has been created by John O’Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick. This musical adaption of the beloved, classic film features original songs including "Make Me A Woman" and "As Long as There is Love" as well as plenty of comedy and innovative staging and choreography.

The Lion King

The Lion King is the picture-perfect show to watch on a bright, warm day this spring, exploding with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. The show will have you and your family captivated as it follows the powerful story of a young prince, Simba and his journey as he battles for his destiny to become King. Featuring beloved music written by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Fancy taking the family on a trip to the Harry Potter universe without having to run through a brick wall at Kings Cross Station, or via a flying car. This spring, watch Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. The spectacular theatrical experience continues from the last book and looks into the lives of the next generation as Harry Potter battles both fatherhood and his past.

Spongebob Square Pants The Musical

Based on the world’s most famous sea sponge, Spongebob SquarePants The Musical, follows all of the most-loved characters from Bikini Bottom as they try to save their beloved town from a volcano that may erupt imminently and threatens to destroy their underwater paradise.

