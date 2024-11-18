London Theatre Direct and Trafalgar Tickets Launch the UK’s Biggest Black Friday Theatre Event

"Black Friday marks an exciting milestone for us at Trafalgar Tickets and London Theatre Direct, as it’s the first time we’re bringing together exclusive offers from both West End shows and our regional UK theatres,” said Johan Oosterveld, CEO of Trafalgar Tickets and London Theatre Direct. “This time of year is a peak booking period for theatre tickets, and we’re thrilled to invite audiences across the country to rediscover the magic of live performance, whether they’re experiencing a show for the first time, revisiting a classic, or gifting an unforgettable experience to someone special. There’s no better time to be part of the magic of theatre with the UK’s Biggest Black Friday Theatre Event!”

Last year’s Black Friday saw over 150,000 tickets sold, resulting in £3.5 million in customer savings. With limited availability and high demand, early booking is essential to secure preferred seats.

Festive favourites and Christmas performances are sure to be in high demand, so grab these quickly and enjoy a magical, budget-friendly, holiday experience with family and friends! But customers don’t have to book over the busy festive periods - the best availability will be in the new year, a great way to start 2025!

In addition to West End and London Shows, great deals can be found across the UK including Churchill Theatre (Bromley), New Theatre (Cardiff), Lyceum Theatre (Crewe), Orchard Theatre (Dartford), Fareham Live (Fareham), Glasgow Pavilion (Glasgow), G Live (Guildford), Beck Theatre (Hayes), Wycombe Swan (High Wycombe), Trafalgar Theatre (West End), Cliffs Pavilion (Southend-on-Sea), Palace Theatre (Southend-on-Sea), Swindon Arts Centre (Swindon), Wyvern Theatre (Swindon) with up to 50% off tickets!