Bill Bailey announces London residency for his Larks In Transit comedy show Apr 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) Bill Bailey's live comedy show, Larks In Transit, will transfer to the West End stage for a limited engagement this December. The comedian's show is currently on tour in the UK.

Larks In Transit is set to run at Wyndham's Theatre from Monday, 3 December 2018 until Saturday, 5 January 2019. Bailey last performed at the Wyndham's Theatre in 2010 in a sold-out run of his show Dandelion Mind.

The comic's new show is a collection of tales and anecdotes from his twenty years of travelling as a comedian and incorporates themes of philosophy, happiness and politics. It also features some intriguing comedic devices that you won't want to miss, including a symphony orchestrated by ringtones, the true story of Old MacDonald and a reimagining of the Stars and Stripes (the American flag).

Be sure to catch Bill Bailey's Larks In Transit at Wyndham's Theatre this holiday season!

Stay tuned for the upcoming performance schedule and make sure to buy your tickets to see Billy Bailey in London here when they go on sale on Thursday, 26 April 2018.