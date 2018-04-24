Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bill Bailey announces London residency for his Larks In Transit comedy show

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    Bill Bailey's live comedy show, Larks In Transit, will transfer to the West End stage for a limited engagement this December. The comedian's show is currently on tour in the UK.

    Bill Bailey announces London residency for his Larks In Transit comedy show

    Larks In Transit is set to run at Wyndham's Theatre from Monday, 3 December 2018 until Saturday, 5 January 2019. Bailey last performed at the Wyndham's Theatre in 2010 in a sold-out run of his show Dandelion Mind.

    The comic's new show is a collection of tales and anecdotes from his twenty years of travelling as a comedian and incorporates themes of philosophy, happiness and politics. It also features some intriguing comedic devices that you won't want to miss, including a symphony orchestrated by ringtones, the true story of Old MacDonald and a reimagining of the Stars and Stripes (the American flag).

    Be sure to catch Bill Bailey's Larks In Transit at Wyndham's Theatre this holiday season!

    Stay tuned for the upcoming performance schedule and make sure to buy your tickets to see Billy Bailey in London here when they go on sale on Thursday, 26 April 2018.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Heathers The Musical. Blue background with up facing spotlights highlighting the Heathers in green, red and yellow holding croquet mallets.

    Heathers the Musical is heading to the screen!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Heathers the Musical has celebrated huge success since premiering in London in 2018 followed by various revivals, tra... Read more

    Different hues of green in style of watercolour are on a parchment paper textured background. An outline image of Totoro has small silhouettes of two girls holding an umbrella to create Totoro

    My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stage!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Joe Hisaishi and the Royal Shakespeare Company present Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro adapted for the stag... Read more

    Image: A snowy landscape with a large moon with Santa

    Elf the musical returns to London’s West End!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Holy nutcracker! Buddy the Elf is returning to the West End for a strictly limited run at London’s Dominion The... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies