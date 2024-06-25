The Big Summer Theatre Event has landed!
Posted on
| By Sian McBride
As the city buzzes with excitement from Wimbledon, the Euros, and the Olympics, London is the place to be, so why not add the magic of the West End to your Summer Holiday itinerary? With our hot ticket prices, exclusive events and money can’t buy prizes, The Big Summer Event puts you centre stage and makes you the star of the show! Don’t just buy a ticket to a production, invest in a memory as you enjoy the West End like never before with our Big Summer Theatre Event!
Ever wanted to visit Hill Valley? You won’t need a DeLorean to be able to enjoy the nostalgic treats from Lou’s Café, as the SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel is transformed into the iconic eatery as part of our Back to the Future Afternoon Tea package. Tuck into a themed bites and beverages before flying off to the Adelphi Theatre to catch up with Marty and the Doc. Want to relax and unwind before losing yourself in a world-class production? Enter our phantasmagorical competition to win a Wicked themed afternoon tea at The Clermont, before treading the boards at the Apollo Victoria Theatre for the ultimate stagey selfie. Keep an eye out on our socials to find out how to enter. Green not your colour? We have spectacular spectacular Moulin Rouge! the Musical goodiebags to give away to some very lucky chickens! To be in with a chance of bagging the Bohemian bounty simply book your Moulin Rogue! The Musical ticket at London Theatre Direct. With our exclusive priced seats, it’s not like you weren’t going to do it anyway…
The Big Summer Theatre Event is home to the biggest variety of shows, ever! From beloved West End musicals, including Wicked, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Matilda the Musical, Back to the Future – The Musical, and Les Misérables to critically acclaimed plays such as A View from the Bridge, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Mousetrap, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Audiences will also be able to snap up tickets to sensational limited run productions from family favourites Shrek the Musical, and The Wizard of Oz, multi award-winning productions Next to Normal and People, Places and Things, and the most Tony nominated show in the ceremony’s history, Slave Play.
A host of participating shows feature international stars of stage and screen, including fan favourites Imelda Staunton (Hello, Dolly!), Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block (Kiss Me, Kate), Jason Donovan (Rocky Horror Show) Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada) Ruth Jones, Alexandra Burke (Sister Act), and many more.
In addition to established shows, the campaign also features brand new productions and highly anticipated revivals including Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder, John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers the Play, The 39 Steps, Your Lie in April, Boys From the Blackstuff and Hello Dolly!
With a variety of exclusive pricing options to accommodate every budget, including savings of up to 65%, we are offering the best seats at best prices. Meaning that the seats may be cheap, but you won’t be sitting in the cheap seats!
Wicked tickets, Afternoon Tea and onstage photo T&Cs
*Please note that prize tickets are subject to availability and are valid for a Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm performance until 20 December 2024, excluding 30th June –1 September 2024 and 27 October – 3 November 2024 (no performances Mondays. The date and time are not confirmed until a booking reference number has been received. Transport and accommodation not included. Recommended age of Wicked is 7+. Anyone under the age of 5 years of age will not be admitted, under any circumstance. Everyone entering the theatre will require a ticket. Prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Competition entrant must be 18+.
Moulin Rogue goodiebag T&Cs
*Please note that prizes are subject to availability. Valid Moulin Rogue! The Musical tickets need to be purchased with London Theatre Direct during The Big Summer Event campaign to enter the competition.