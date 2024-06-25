The Big Summer Theatre Event has landed!

As the city buzzes with excitement from Wimbledon, the Euros, and the Olympics, London is the place to be, so why not add the magic of the West End to your Summer Holiday itinerary? With our hot ticket prices, exclusive events and money can’t buy prizes, The Big Summer Event puts you centre stage and makes you the star of the show! Don’t just buy a ticket to a production, invest in a memory as you enjoy the West End like never before with our Big Summer Theatre Event!

Ever wanted to visit Hill Valley? You won’t need a DeLorean to be able to enjoy the nostalgic treats from Lou’s Café, as the SOUND Cafe at The Cumberland Hotel is transformed into the iconic eatery as part of our Back to the Future Afternoon Tea package. Tuck into a themed bites and beverages before flying off to the Adelphi Theatre to catch up with Marty and the Doc. Want to relax and unwind before losing yourself in a world-class production? Enter our phantasmagorical competition to win a Wicked themed afternoon tea at The Clermont, before treading the boards at the Apollo Victoria Theatre for the ultimate stagey selfie. Keep an eye out on our socials to find out how to enter. Green not your colour? We have spectacular spectacular Moulin Rouge! the Musical goodiebags to give away to some very lucky chickens! To be in with a chance of bagging the Bohemian bounty simply book your Moulin Rogue! The Musical ticket at London Theatre Direct. With our exclusive priced seats, it’s not like you weren’t going to do it anyway…