Beverley Knight to Star in West End Premiere of Marie and Rosetta

Following acclaimed runs at the Rose Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre and ETT, Marie and Rosetta.will open at @sohoplace for a strictly limited season from 28 February to 11 April 2026.. Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight reprises her role as the trailblazing Sister Rosetta Tharpe, joined once again by Ntombizodwa Ndlovu as Marie Knight, marking her West End debut. Directed by Monique Touko, this intimate and uplifting production celebrates the godmother of rock 'n' roll and the young gospel singer who became her most trusted partner.

Set in 1946 Mississippi, the play follows Rosetta and Marie as they embark on a daring tour of the segregated South. Rosetta’s electrifying guitar style and nightclub performances scandalised church leaders but helped shape modern music, influencing Elvis, Johnny Cash and generations beyond. Featuring live musicians and a soundtrack of gospel and rock classics including Didn’t It Rain and Peace in the Valley, Marie and Rosetta restores these overlooked pioneers to the spotlight.

Beverley Knight said: “Sister Rosetta Tharpe deserves recognition as one of the architects of rock ‘n’ roll. Her story – and Marie’s – is one of resilience, brilliance and joy. I can’t wait to share this music with audiences at @sohoplace.”

Check back for Marie and Rosetta tickets when we go on sale Thu 2 Oct.