Not to brag, but the West End doesn’t just have the best plays in London; it has the best plays in the world. The original theatreland offers everything from classic comedies and tragedies to innovative immersive productions and groundbreaking contemporary theatre. With so much quality and choice, how do you know what to see? We’ve put together our top 10 best West End plays to help guide you through choosing what to see.

My Neighbour Totoro

If you missed the award-winning stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s 1988 film at the Barbican, then here’s your chance to not make the same mistake twice. The Royal Shakespeare Company’s My Neighbour Totoro earned its status as one of the best theatre plays in London after it won six Olivier Awards and five WhatsOnStage Awards during its initial run. Since, it’s played at the Barbican for a second limited season, and it’s now headed to the Gillian Lynne Theatre in 2025.

My Neighbour Totoro is a beautiful tale of two young girls trying to navigate their new home and emotions after they move to a quiet village when their mum falls ill. Full of charm and magic, it’s fast become a favourite among theatre fans.

The My Neighbour Totoro characters don’t stop at humans. The show features the mythical Totoro, soot sprites, a cat bus and more - all brought to life by incredible puppets.

Though it’s based on an animated film and features a story about children and cute creatures, please be aware that it may not be suitable for younger audience members with a suggested age of 6+. You can get tickets here, and we’ll even help you find the best seats at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Another magnificent stage adaptation comes in Stranger Things: The First Shadow. A prequel to the TV series, the Stranger Things play is a new story that expands upon the discoveries made in season four.

Not for the faint-hearted, the award-winning play is tense, spooky and nerve-wracking. It follows the story of a young Henry Creel as he tries to settle in a new school while experiencing strange, paranormal events which are turning his world upside down. Featuring Stranger Things characters you know and love - like Hopper, Joyce and Bob - it’s the perfect fix while you wait for season five to drop.

The Stranger Things play is currently on at the Phoenix Theatre. It has a 12+ recommendation, so please check the content warnings before booking your tickets to Stranger Things.

Waiting For Godot

One of the most important theatrical works ever to be written, Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot is headed to the Theatre Royal Haymarket with a stellar cast.

Exploring the meaning of life, Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. The groundbreaking play is both beautiful in its simplicity and wrought with complexity. With just two actors on a static stage, it’s a captivating dramatic piece, often regarded as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century.

Starring Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw, it's bound to sell out, so make sure you book your tickets to Waiting For Godot now!

Juno and the Paycock

Often cited as an Irish masterpiece, Juno and the Paycock is one of history’s best tragi-comedies. The thrilling new adaptation (which is directed by Matthew Warchus) will star Tony nominee J. Smith-Cameron and Oscar winner Mark Rylance.

Set in Dublin in 1922, the Juno and the Paycock characters struggle to keep their family together and survive in a tiny tenement during the Irish Civil War.

You can see the highly-anticipated return of Sean O’Casey’s play at the Gielgud Theatre from September 2024. It’s only on for nine weeks, so make sure you don’t miss out and book your Juno and the Paycock tickets today.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Head to The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre for some tomfoolery and disastrously good entertainment.

The slapstick comedy has been described as a cross between Fawlty Towers and Noises Off. Between collapsing floors, sticky doors, actors forgetting lines, injuries, and more, it’s a non-stop laugh-a-thon.

When it opened in 2014, the show’s creators - Mischief Comedy - were little-known. Now, they have some of the biggest and best comedy shows in London. Recommended for audiences aged 8+, the fabulous farce is a great way to cultivate new theatre lovers. So what are you waiting for? Get The Play That Goes Wrong tickets now!