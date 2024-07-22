Menu
    Best Musicals for Families

    Posted on | By Sophie Thomas

    With dozens of West End shows across London’s theatreland, it can be difficult to decide which West End show to see. Thankfully, there are plenty of family-friendly musicals and plays in London that your little ones will enjoy. It might be because there are child actors in the show that they can look up to, like Annie, Les Miserables, or The Lion King. Or perhaps they’re already familiar with the story, like Matilda or Frozen the Musical. They may even be treading the boards themselves and starring in one of the best shows for school productions. And did you know that introducing children to the best theatre for kids in London may even boost their academic performance? Theatre is a powerful educational tool. 

    So take a look at what’s on in London and check out some of the best London shows in 2024 - you won’t be disappointed.

    Matilda the Musical

    There are no revolting children in Matilda the Musical, just a Matilda song! Roald Dahl’s David and Goliath-inspired story of one little girl who dares to defy the odds and change her life continues to wow audiences at the Cambridge Theatre

    The Matilda musical story follows a similar premise to the Roald Dahl book and the original Matilda film. When Matilda Wormwood starts at Crunchem Hall, she’s bullied by evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull, and never supported at home by her parents. But as Matilda finds solace in her teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda uses her imaginative, inquisitive mind to conjure up stories that can become a reality. Tim Minchin neatly adapts the Matilda story into a whimsical West End show, and it even made Olivier Awards history. Filled with heartwarming moments that children will love (can we ride on the swings?) there are a few humorous moments in there for adults too. 

    The Lion King

    The Disney musical continues to roar at the Lyceum Theatre where it’s done so since 1999. The Lion King musical follows the same story as the film: join little lion cub Simba as he bravely leaves the land to journey across the Serengeti and become King of the Pride Lands. Listen out for all the Disney classics too, including 'Circle of Life' and 'Hakuna Matata'. In fact there are so many songs, that we've dedicated an entire article to them.

    Although The Lion King musical is an uplifting and courageous tale, you’ll want to pack your tissues for the sad moments (we’re still mourning Mufasa’s death). But you won’t need the tissues for too long. Look around the theatre in awe of all the puppets used in The Lion King. It’ll teach little audience members - perhaps it’s their first West End show? - about the animal kingdom and what it means to grow. 

    Wicked

    Look to the western sky and defy gravity with a visit to the Apollo Victoria Theatre for Wicked. Set as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, it’s a fun family-friendly musical that follows friends Elphaba and Glinda as they become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the East. Stephen Schwartz’s musical is filled with all the betwixt magic you’d expect from a show about witches and wizardry: spot the flying monkeys, watch the bubbles float down, and turn your head at the mythical dragon atop the stage. 

    You may want to prepare your children for slightly darker moments in Wicked, such as when characters die (we’re not giving any spoilers here, you’ll have to see Wicked for yourself!). If you want to brush up on your Wicked musical knowledge before seeing the show, take a listen to all the songs beforehand. But if you’ve got a mini Glinda running around, or a smiley, happy Boq-to-be, then they’ll love Wicked.

     

    MAMMA MIA!

    Dance, jive, and have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!, the sunniest ABBA musical in London. Set on a Greek island where Sophie prepares for her wedding, she invites three men she’s never met to her party. The catch is they’re all her potential father! Can Sophie find out who her father is before she walks down the aisle? And can she do it without Donna spotting her? An upbeat musical filled with family love, it’s a multi-generational must for any family wanting to see a West End show.

    Even the littlest audience members will know the ABBA hits: 'Waterloo', 'Super Trouper' and 'The Winner Takes It All'.  And there’s no scary moments in MAMMA MIA! either - the scariest bit is when the final curtain comes down and you have to leave the Novello Theatre for drizzly London. 

    Six

    British history can be boring and stuffy, but that’s all about to change with Six at the Vaudeville Theatre. Blending historical narrative with contemporary pop and R&B music, Six transforms Henry VIII’s sextet of wives into the hottest new girl band around. Challenging traditional narratives and giving women a voice, listen to Catherine of Aragon talk about 'No Way' she’ll accept Henry VIII, or how Anna of Cleves likes to get down in Hampton Court. Sharp, witty lyrics catapult Tudor history into the present day, and we’re sure it’ll be a family-friendly musical you’re singing everywhere you go, even in the car!

    As the Six musical focuses on relationships, there may be a few innuendo-led lines to listen out for. Although the musical’s all PG, you may want to listen to the cast recording before you go to make sure. A high-energy cast performs Six eight times a week, so there’s plenty of opportunities to catch these queens in action.

    What is the best musical for kids?

    The best musicals for kids are shows that pack vibrant costumes, upbeat songs, and silly stories together to create a fantastical world that little ones will love. If you’re looking for the best musical, we’d recommend The Lion King, Matilda the Musical, Wicked, Mamma Mia! Or Six. But there’s a ton of family-friendly shows out there that we think they’ll enjoy. Browse through all the family-friendly kids' shows and find out more.

    What theatre shows are good for 8-year-olds?

    For theatre shows that are good for 8-year-olds, consider Frozen the Musical for its popular Disney characters, The Play That Goes Wrong and Mrs. Doubtfire for their comedic elements, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for its magical storytelling. These shows offer engaging and age-appropriate entertainment.

