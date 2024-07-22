Best Musicals for Families

With dozens of West End shows across London’s theatreland, it can be difficult to decide which West End show to see. Thankfully, there are plenty of family-friendly musicals and plays in London that your little ones will enjoy. It might be because there are child actors in the show that they can look up to, like Annie, Les Miserables, or The Lion King. Or perhaps they’re already familiar with the story, like Matilda or Frozen the Musical. They may even be treading the boards themselves and starring in one of the best shows for school productions. And did you know that introducing children to the best theatre for kids in London may even boost their academic performance? Theatre is a powerful educational tool.

So take a look at what’s on in London and check out some of the best London shows in 2024 - you won’t be disappointed.

There are no revolting children in Matilda the Musical, just a Matilda song! Roald Dahl’s David and Goliath-inspired story of one little girl who dares to defy the odds and change her life continues to wow audiences at the Cambridge Theatre.

The Matilda musical story follows a similar premise to the Roald Dahl book and the original Matilda film. When Matilda Wormwood starts at Crunchem Hall, she’s bullied by evil headmistress Miss Trunchbull, and never supported at home by her parents. But as Matilda finds solace in her teacher, Miss Honey, Matilda uses her imaginative, inquisitive mind to conjure up stories that can become a reality. Tim Minchin neatly adapts the Matilda story into a whimsical West End show, and it even made Olivier Awards history. Filled with heartwarming moments that children will love (can we ride on the swings?) there are a few humorous moments in there for adults too.

The Disney musical continues to roar at the Lyceum Theatre where it’s done so since 1999. The Lion King musical follows the same story as the film: join little lion cub Simba as he bravely leaves the land to journey across the Serengeti and become King of the Pride Lands. Listen out for all the Disney classics too, including 'Circle of Life' and 'Hakuna Matata'. In fact there are so many songs, that we've dedicated an entire article to them.

Although The Lion King musical is an uplifting and courageous tale, you’ll want to pack your tissues for the sad moments (we’re still mourning Mufasa’s death). But you won’t need the tissues for too long. Look around the theatre in awe of all the puppets used in The Lion King. It’ll teach little audience members - perhaps it’s their first West End show? - about the animal kingdom and what it means to grow.

Look to the western sky and defy gravity with a visit to the Apollo Victoria Theatre for Wicked. Set as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, it’s a fun family-friendly musical that follows friends Elphaba and Glinda as they become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the East. Stephen Schwartz’s musical is filled with all the betwixt magic you’d expect from a show about witches and wizardry: spot the flying monkeys, watch the bubbles float down, and turn your head at the mythical dragon atop the stage.

You may want to prepare your children for slightly darker moments in Wicked, such as when characters die (we’re not giving any spoilers here, you’ll have to see Wicked for yourself!). If you want to brush up on your Wicked musical knowledge before seeing the show, take a listen to all the songs beforehand. But if you’ve got a mini Glinda running around, or a smiley, happy Boq-to-be, then they’ll love Wicked.