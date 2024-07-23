Top 10 Best Comedy Shows in London
Posted on
| By Carly Clements-Yu
You know that old saying: ”You’ve got to laugh, or else you’ll cry"? It feels a little too close to home these days. To help you escape life’s troubles, head to the theatre and see one of the best comedy shows in London instead.
Whether you want a farce, some wordplay or a live rendition of your favourite film, we have it all below.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Have the whole family in stitches with The Play That Goes Wrong. This study in farce follows an accident-prone amateur theatre troupe trying to put on a production of The Murder at Haversham Manor - a murder mystery set in the 1920s not too dissimilar to The Mousetrap.
Mischief Theatre’s award-winning production has been making audiences laugh for over 10 years at the Duchess Theatre, making it one of London’s longest-running shows.
The disastrous production sees props falling from walls, floors collapsing, forgotten lines, injuries, and more. All resulting in one of the best comedy shows in London.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Want to know what Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is? You tell us! During the night, a hilarious group of musically talented comedians will take suggestions from the audience to create a unique show. That means no two performances are alike, so you can go as many times as you wish and have a completely different experience each time.
Be part of the show by texting in storylines, voting on musical styles and more at the Olivier Award-winning show currently playing at the Cambridge Theatre.
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)
If you want fresh, new comedy, walk across Leicester Square and head to the Criterion Theatre, where Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift star in Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York).
Join Dougal - an optimistic and enthusiastic Brit - as he journeys to New York to meet his dad for the first time. Why the sudden reunion? His dad is getting married in a lavish affair. When he lands in the Big Apple, the bride’s sister, Robin, is there to meet him. But between work and running errands for the big day, she doesn’t have time to entertain the clingy guest.
The heartfelt, utterly contemporary, swoon-worthy show was so sweet and deliciously hilarious during its debut run at The Kiln Theatre, London asked for seconds. Full of one-liners, running gags, genius lyrics, and clever quips, it’s a beautiful rom-com that’ll have you laughing and crying in equal measure.
Mean Girls
Get in loser, we’re going to The Savoy Theatre. Tina Fey’s era-defining comedy has hit the stage, and it’ll make you laugh so much you’ll feel the burn. Mean Girls is a musical adaptation of the iconic movie with its unforgettable characters and quotable one-liners.
Cady Heron is new in town. Actually, she’s new in the country. After being home-schooled in Africa, she's finding the American high school experience pretty hard to navigate. But when the most popular kids in class - aka The Plastics - take an interest in her, Cady must navigate the politics of the dining hall to find her place.
Expect the same razor-sharp wit and satirical jabs, with an incredible score you’ll hum to yourself all day.
Mrs Doubtfire
Oh, helloooo dearies. You seem to have stumbled upon quite the comedic performance. The hilarious ‘90s comedy Mrs Doubtfire has had a new lease of life at the Shaftesbury Theatre.
Like the film, you’ll see the struggling actor Daniel try to win the approval of his children and estranged wife by dressing up like an elderly Scottish housekeeper and nanny. It's not the most logical choice, but it is the funniest. Watch as the domestically challenged man as he tries to impress his family while embodying the stern but fair Mrs Doubtfire.
With all your favourite jokes accompanied by scorching musical numbers, it’s an absolute must-see.
Shrek The Musical
From the creative mind of Mike Myers comes Shrek The Musical. Based on the beloved animated film it tells the story of a grumpy ogre named Shrek who loses his solitude when the evil Prince Farquhar exiles all fairytale creatures to the ogre’s swamp. To regain peace and his home, Shrek goes on a quest to find Princess Fiona so she can marry the prince and the life he loves can be restored.
Currently playing at the Eventim Apollo, it’s a must-see show for all millennials, Gen Zs, and children this summer.
John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers - The Play
The TV show only had 12 episodes in total, but they made a lasting impression. The ludicrous, sarcastic and all-round silly play retells the story of Basil Fawlty and his attempts to “raise the tone” of his rundown seaside hotel.
John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers - The Play has all your favourite characters, jokes and mayhem, making it not only one of London’s best comedy shows but the world’s. And as it’s one of the best TV comedies of all time, it’s definitely one of the best comedy shows in London.
Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!
If you want something new and modern, get down to Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! The fast-paced whodunnit follows two true crime podcasters who find themselves at the centre of a real-life murder. The pair decide to use their self-taught detective skills to try and solve the mystery while the police launch a real investigation.
The hilarious show is currently playing in one of the West End’s smallest venues, The Ambassadors Theatre, and the cosy atmosphere makes it even more charming.
The 39 Steps
Four actors. 139 roles. 100 minutes of laugh-inducing comedy. That’s The 39 Steps in a nutshell. Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller, The 39 Steps follows Richard Hannay as he gets mixed up in murders, secret agents, and beautiful women.
The parody play won the 2007 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and was nominated for the 2008 Tony Award for Best Play. It’s making its triumphant return to the West End at one of our best theatres in London, Trafalgar Theatre.
The Book of Mormon
The West End loves comedy, and that's why another of London’s longest-running shows is on our list.
When it opened in 2013, The Book of Mormon shocked audiences with its crude jokes, questionable subject matter, and eye-opening songs. It also won audiences over with its crude jokes, questionable subject matter, and eye-opening songs. Packed with catchy numbers, memorable characters, hard-hitting topics and a satirical deep dive into religion, it’s unforgettable.
Written by South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, with songs from Avenue Q’s Robert Lopez, it’s one of the best comedy shows in London, New York and beyond.
What is the most famous comedy club in London?
Tourists from around the world know the name The Comedy Store. First opened in 1979, it launched many famous names into the limelight. Comedians Alexei Sayle, Rik Mayall, Ade Edmondson, French & Saunders, Paul Merton, Ben Elton, Jo Brand, and more all stood at the mic of the legendary club before they were household names. Though the venue location has changed, the star quality of its performers hasn’t.
Other famous comedy clubs include the Angel Comedy Club, The Top Secret Comedy Club, and The Boat Show Comedy Club.
Where can I see standup in London?
If you want standup instead of theatre, every corner of London has a comedy club hidden somewhere. From Up The Creek in Greenwich to Downstairs at the King’s Head in Crouch End, stand-up comedians are ready and able to make you laugh all over town. For more established and famous comedians, you can book dedicated comedy shows at the Eventim Apollo, The O2, London Palladium, Hackney Empire and more. Many well-known comedians also practice their work-in-progress routines at venues like Leicester Square Theatre and Soho Theatre. For up-and-coming comics, new material and Edinburgh previews, head down to The Camden Head.