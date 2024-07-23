Top 10 Best Comedy Shows in London

You know that old saying: ”You’ve got to laugh, or else you’ll cry"? It feels a little too close to home these days. To help you escape life’s troubles, head to the theatre and see one of the best comedy shows in London instead.

Whether you want a farce, some wordplay or a live rendition of your favourite film, we have it all below.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Have the whole family in stitches with The Play That Goes Wrong. This study in farce follows an accident-prone amateur theatre troupe trying to put on a production of The Murder at Haversham Manor - a murder mystery set in the 1920s not too dissimilar to The Mousetrap.

Mischief Theatre’s award-winning production has been making audiences laugh for over 10 years at the Duchess Theatre, making it one of London’s longest-running shows.

The disastrous production sees props falling from walls, floors collapsing, forgotten lines, injuries, and more. All resulting in one of the best comedy shows in London.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Want to know what Showstopper! The Improvised Musical is? You tell us! During the night, a hilarious group of musically talented comedians will take suggestions from the audience to create a unique show. That means no two performances are alike, so you can go as many times as you wish and have a completely different experience each time.

Be part of the show by texting in storylines, voting on musical styles and more at the Olivier Award-winning show currently playing at the Cambridge Theatre.

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

If you want fresh, new comedy, walk across Leicester Square and head to the Criterion Theatre, where Sam Tutty and Dujonna Gift star in Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York).

Join Dougal - an optimistic and enthusiastic Brit - as he journeys to New York to meet his dad for the first time. Why the sudden reunion? His dad is getting married in a lavish affair. When he lands in the Big Apple, the bride’s sister, Robin, is there to meet him. But between work and running errands for the big day, she doesn’t have time to entertain the clingy guest.

The heartfelt, utterly contemporary, swoon-worthy show was so sweet and deliciously hilarious during its debut run at The Kiln Theatre, London asked for seconds. Full of one-liners, running gags, genius lyrics, and clever quips, it’s a beautiful rom-com that’ll have you laughing and crying in equal measure.

Mean Girls

Get in loser, we’re going to The Savoy Theatre. Tina Fey’s era-defining comedy has hit the stage, and it’ll make you laugh so much you’ll feel the burn. Mean Girls is a musical adaptation of the iconic movie with its unforgettable characters and quotable one-liners.

Cady Heron is new in town. Actually, she’s new in the country. After being home-schooled in Africa, she's finding the American high school experience pretty hard to navigate. But when the most popular kids in class - aka The Plastics - take an interest in her, Cady must navigate the politics of the dining hall to find her place.

Expect the same razor-sharp wit and satirical jabs, with an incredible score you’ll hum to yourself all day.

Mrs Doubtfire

Oh, helloooo dearies. You seem to have stumbled upon quite the comedic performance. The hilarious ‘90s comedy Mrs Doubtfire has had a new lease of life at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Like the film, you’ll see the struggling actor Daniel try to win the approval of his children and estranged wife by dressing up like an elderly Scottish housekeeper and nanny. It's not the most logical choice, but it is the funniest. Watch as the domestically challenged man as he tries to impress his family while embodying the stern but fair Mrs Doubtfire.

With all your favourite jokes accompanied by scorching musical numbers, it’s an absolute must-see.