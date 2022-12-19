Behind-the-scenes images released for A Christmas Carol Dec 19, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Going into its sixth magical year, Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol comes to The Old Vic (with the added addition of mince pies) to tell the tale of Old Ebenezer Scrooge on his road to festive redemption. Christmas wouldn’t be quite the same without Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol, originally published in 1843, A Christmas Carol has been adapted for the stage and screen multiple times and has become a holiday staple across the world. Recently, new behind-the-scenes production images have been released for A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic, where the cast can be seen exploring the Victorian setting of London in Thorne’s atmospheric adaptation of this household classic. Tickets for A Christmas Carol are the ideal stocking filler for anybody this Christmas, book your tickets today!

About A Christmas Carol

Thorne’s heart-warming, bigger-than-life adaptation follows the miserly and worn Ebenezer Scrooge, who on Christmas Eve is visited by a series of spirits who aim to teach him the true meaning of Christmas. When Scrooge comes face to face with his old business partner, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, he must soon discover the beauty in life, in order to change his ways before it is too late!

The cast and creatives of A Christmas Carol

Owen Teale stars as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, with Melissa Allan as Little Fan, Merryl Ansah as Jess, Raffaella Covino as dance captain/swing, Billy Cullum as Nicholas/swing, Roger Dipper as Bob Cratchit, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Jenny Fitzpatrick as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Dominic Sibanda as Fred, Sebastien Torkia as Father/Marley, Samuel Townsend as Young Ebenezer, Meesha Turner as Mrs Cratchit and Lydia White as Belle.

A Christmas Carol is adapted by Jack Thorne, with Matthew Warchus as Director, Rob Howell as Set & Costume Designer and Christopher Nightingale as Composer & Arranger.

A Christmas Carol tickets are available now!

Will Scrooge find his happy ending? Find out this Christmas.