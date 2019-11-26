Beat the rush; West End Black Friday deals to help you save! Nov 26, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 30, 2023) There's no worse feeling than an empty wallet after dishing out dozens of pounds on West End theatre tickets. And all too often the best ticket deals for London theatre shows get snatched up within minutes of Black Friday launching. But this year, it's Black Friday all week and you won't want to miss this unprecedented massacre as London theatre ticket prices take a merciless beating! 🌪️ The Black Friday tornado has ravaged through our inventory, slashing prices in half for RSC shows at The Barbican whilst completely ripping away booking fees for other spectacular productions and shedding some extra 'pounds' off the tag price! Have all your Christmas gifts sorted early this year in one go with our special Beat The Rush promotional offers! See what West End shows are on sale below and be sure to act fast to secure the hottest 2019 Black Friday theatre deals whilst stocks last!

These 3 classic Shakespeare plays, staged by the RSC, get a new lease of life at The Barbican.

Royal Shakespeare Company Barbican Centre tickets up to 47% off!

The Royal Shakespeare Company is among the most prestigious companies in the world performing from the beloved repertoire of the greatest playwright of all time. Now you can see this trio of RSC shows at The Barbican at an incredible discount! Tickets for As You Like It and Measure For Measure priced at £59.50 and £57.50 are now on sale for £40, allowing you to save up to an astonishing £19.50 (33% off). You will also be able to bag cheap tickets normally priced at £47.50 for just £30 as well, saving you £17.50 off the original asking price (38% off).

Tickets for The Taming Of The Shrew are also on special offer with both £72 and £69 tickets now going for £40 (up to 44% off), and £57 tickets now going for £30 (47% off). Hurry and book your RSC tickets by 30 November to take advantage of these stellar Black Friday Week deals whilst availability lasts!

Measure For Measure

Regarded as one of Shakespeare's 'problem plays' — it's labelled as a comedy but rarely comes across as such — Measure for Measure is undoubtedly an unmissable literary classic and the new RSC production adds a new visually-stunning flair. The Duke leaves Lord Angelo as the temporary leader of Vienna, casting a shadow of stricter laws over a town riddled in debauchery. Claudio's sister, a nun, offers sexual favours in exchange for her brother's release from imprisonment in this dark, edgy tale.



As You Like It

Vivid storytelling and gorgeous puppetry bring this brilliant reimagining of As You Like It to life as nature, politics, and gender roles are bent and confused. Expect a magnificent mash-up of merry melodies, a cross-dressing heroine, a blundering fool in tartan, and an endless string of belly laughs to keep you entertained from start to finish.



The Taming Of The Shrew

Audibert's 2019 reimagining of Shakespeare's The Taming Of The Shrew attempts to rewrite history as the original play's controversial and misogynistic undertones have been flipped with the women now in reigning supreme. This witty twist brings casts a whole new light on this classic piece and you won't want to miss it before the show closes this January!



Other hot Black Friday deals...

Check out these other hot deals for Black Friday week including Everybody's Talking About Jamie tickets up to 52% off and more! (Be sure to check on each individual event page for specific details on each of these special promos.)



Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Jamie’s got the moves (and the discounts) to make you smile as he defies all odds to be the star at the school prom.

Book by 2 Dec for the following deals :

🌪️ £84 / £74 now £40 (save up to 52%)

🌪️ £60 now £30 (save 50%)

🌪️ £42 now £20 (save 52%)





Girl From The North Country

This brilliant musical set to Bob Dylan’s greatest hits will have you feeling forever young!



Book by 2 Dec for the following deals :

🌪️ £87 / £81 now £60 (up to 31% off)

🌪️ £66 / £57 now £45 (up to 32% off)

🌪️ £42 / £36 now £25 (up to 40% off)





Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes

A conflicting tale of possession and obsession. Are the magical red dancing shoes owned by Victoria, or do they own her?

🌪️ No Booking Fees ( Book by 2 Dec )





The Tiger Who Came To Tea

The family-friendly sing-a-long show based on the beloved children's picture books is back!

Book by 2 Dec for the following deals :

🌪️ £30 now £20 (33% off)





Message In A Bottle

A rare moment when dance meets the iconic music of Sting. Be blown away with every breath you take.



🌪️ No Booking Fees ( Book by 1 Dec )





Cinderella at The Vaults

This outrageous, grungy Cinderella experience complete with mayhem, karaoke, and more beers than you can count is on now at The Vaults!

Book by 2 Dec for the following deal :

🌪️ £25 now £15 (40% off)





Witness For The Prosecution

Agatha Christie’s courtroom drama springs to life in a thrilling production at London County Hall.



Book by 2 Dec for the following deals :

🌪️ £84 / £69 now £48 (up to 43% off)

🌪️ £48 now £25 (48% off)





Curtains

A detective must find the killer behind the curtains after a Broadway starlet is murdered onstage.

🌪️ No Booking Fees ( Book by 28 Nov )





A Midsummer Night's Dream

A pair of star-crossed lovers attempt to get out of their forced marriages to be together amidst a chaotic war between the King and Queen of the Fairies and a troupe of actors.

🌪️ Save 33%: £30 now £20 ( Book by 5 Dec )

Keep an eye on our discounts homepage for all the latest Black Friday sales so that you can continue to save your hard-earned cash! $🌪️£🌪️$🌪️£🌪️$