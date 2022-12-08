Back To The Future to play first-ever relaxed performance Dec 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Recently, it has been announced that the award-winning, time-bending musical Back To The Future will play its first-ever relaxed performance at the Adelphi Theatre on 12 March 2023. Based on the iconic 80s science-fiction film of the same name, Back To The Future The Musical is creating its own era. The production is the winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards and many more to come. So far, productions in London and Manchester have been seen by half a million people and counting, with the musical breaking box office records at the Adelphi Theatre. Whether you’d like a relaxed performance or not, book your tickets for Back To The Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre today!

What is a relaxed performance?

A relaxed performance dials everything down, they are similar to standard performances in that they welcome everybody, however, are essentially aimed at those who find it difficult to enjoy and have access to standard theatre performances (for any reason). Relaxed performances often include reduced volume and lighting levels and a more laid-back approach to audience movement, which encourages a relaxing and responsive atmosphere.

Back To The Future The Musical synopsis

Step back in time to 1955 with rock ‘n’ roll, time-travelling teen Marty McFly. When Marty is transported back through a DeLorean invented by his eccentric friend Dr Emmett Brown, he must ensure that his high school-aged parents fall for each other in order to save his own future.

The cast of Back To The Future The Musical

Currently starring in Back To The Future The Musical are Cory English and Ben Joyce as Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively, along with Amber Davies as Lorraine Baines, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly, Jordan Benjamin as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Gary Trainor as Strickland, Will Haswell as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

The cast is complete by Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton and Tavio Wright.

The creatives of Back To The Future The Musical

Back To The Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher.

Don't miss out on the debut relaxed performance of Back To The Future The Musical, the timeless tale of destiny, family and repression.