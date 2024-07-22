A Definitive Guide to the Back to the Future the Musical Songs

Great Scott! Get ready for 1.21 gigawatts of charged-up musical theatre power, as Back to the Future the Musical electrifies audiences at the Adelphi Theatre. Based on the 1985 film of the same name, Back to the Future: The Musical sees Marty McFly, a heartfelt, hapless teenager who goes back to 1955 with a mad scientist. Can the pair return to reality and discover what it means to be a good person?

Back to the Future the Musical is jam-packed with all the rocking hits from the film, plus an original score that’ll knock your socks off. This musical is for the dreamers, so read on for more.

The most famous Back to the Future the Musical songs

Songs? Where you’re going, you’ll want to know all about the Back to the Future songs. The Back to the Future the Musical includes all the chart-topping film hits, such as 'The Power of Love', 'Earth Angel', and 'Johnny B. Goode'. Plus, there are dozens of original songs by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard. Once you’ve read the article, discover the original London cast, including Roger Bart, perform the Back to the Future the Musical numbers.

Back to the Future the Musical Act One songs

It's Only a Matter of Time

Welcome to Hill Valley, California. In this 1980s small-town suburb, everyone’s living happily ever after. Listen closely to the lyrics, and you’ll pick up on references about turbo boosters and what the future could hold.

Got No Future

Poor Marty McFly. He’s trying hard to be himself and he wants to perform at his high school talent show. After a few rocking guitar licks, Principal Strickland doesn’t think it’s a good idea. What he doesn’t know - but you’ll realise when you hear Got No Future - is that 'Got No Future' bears an uncanny resemblance to 'The Power of Love', later performed by Marty McFly and the Pinheads.

Wherever We're Going

Marty’s a typical teenager. He’s head-over-heels for his high school friend, Jennifer Parker. In 'Wherever We’re Going', these loved-up teens promise to be by each other’s side… Unfortunately for Marty, it’s not for long.

Hello – Is Anybody Home?

When you meet Marty’s dad, you’ll get an immediate insight into the McFly’s family dynamics. George McFly is often taunted by Biff Tannen; he’s bigger, stronger, and has George wound around his little finger. Marty wants George to be a confident man, instead of shying away. So by asking if anybody is home, Marty wonders if anyone will actually do anything beyond their town.

It Works

Welcome Doc Brown! In this part of the show, Doc and Marty meet in 1985 and the time-travelling plans are revealed. The flux capacitor works, the plutonium is there, and the DeLorean is kitted out. Now, all that’s left to do is select a date and drive there. And because Back to the Future is now a musical, cue the bevvy of dancing women to accompany Doc Brown. It works!

Cake

Audiences - and Marty McFly - crash into 1950s Hill Valley in style. Although Marty’s travelled 30 years back in time to 21st October 1955, he recognises a fair bit around him. During the song, the Hill Valley residents view him as a newcomer. But he’s not a stranger. They’re the strangers to him!

Gotta Start Somewhere

As Marty steps inside the Hill Valley diner, he meets a younger Mayor Goldie Wilson. But in 1955, Goldie isn’t a mayor, he’s a busboy. Goldie and Marty chat about their hopes, leading Goldie to burst into a gospel-fused number about achieving everything you set your mind to.

My Myopia

It’s not just the Hill Valley residents that Marty’s meeting for the first time (again). It’s his parents. Yes, Marty McFly goes back in time to a world where he wasn’t born but must watch how his parents fell in love. Weird!

In 'My Myopia', Marty's father, George, sings about his feelings for Lorraine, and how he wishes they could be together.

Pretty Baby

We know all about George’s feelings for Lorraine. And in 'Pretty Baby', Marty hears the reciprocated feelings from his mother-to-be, in his mother’s childhood bedroom. Add a new nickname (Calvin Klein, based on his underwear) to the mix, and the result is pretty surreal.

Future Boy

A short while after time-travelling, Marty’s slowly getting used to his surroundings. But he’d like to return to the real world, and fast. When Marty heads over to Doc Brown, Marty confides with the scientist that he’s scared he’ll never live a normal life. 'Future Boy' is all about reshaping your past and future, and how they’ll generate 1.21 gigawatts of energy.

Something About That Boy

Lorraine can’t believe her luck. She had a boy in her bedroom and he was attractive! It’s a pity then for Lorraine that this boy is a younger Marty McFly, a kid that’d turn out to be her son. At the same time, school bully Biff Tannen shares his feelings for Marty and George. 'Something About That Boy' is really about all the boys, depending on who you’re rooting for.