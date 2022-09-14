Menu
    Back to the Future announces extension, releases new production images

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    It has been announced that Back to the Future the musical will be extending its current West End run at the Adelphi Theatre to 23 July 2023. The announcement comes as the production celebrates one year of performances in London. On the occasion, the show has also released production images of the new cast.

    Production shots of the new Back to the Future cast

    The West End production is currently starring Ben Joyce as Marty McFly and Roger Bart as Doc Emmett Brown. Amber Davies stars as Lorraine Baines with Oliver Nicholas as George McFly. They are joined by Jordan Benjamin as Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson as Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker, Gary Trainor as Strickland, Will Haswell as alternate Marty McFly and Dave McFly and Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly.

    Completing the cast are Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton and Tavio Wright.

    Back to the Future a year in London!

    After an acclaimed Manchester run Back to the Future the musical opened in London on 13 September 2021. The production has gone on to win the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. Following these successes, the show has a planned Broadway premiere in 2023.

    The UK productions of the show have been seen by more than half a million people to date and the show has broken Adelphi Theatre box office records. Directed by Tony-Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On the Town) the show is brought to life by the multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning creative team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video). The show also features choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

    Book now for the future!

    Marty McFly is a typical teenager, annoyed by his family and consumed with rock ‘n’ roll. However, when he finds himself accidentally transported back to 1955 by his friend Doc Brown’s time-travelling DeLorean, he’s in a race to make sure his highschool aged parents fall in love before he erases his own future. The musical is based on the beloved 1985 blockbuster film starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

    Tickets for Back to the Future are booking through 23 July 2023, book yesterday to secure your tickets to the future!


    🎟️Book Back to the Future tickets now!

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

