Anthony Horowitz's Mindgame set to return to the West End May 14, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) The mind-warping psychodrama, Mindgame, is coming back for a much-anticipated encore after nearly two decades off the West End stage.

The play will premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, 15 May 2018. It was last seen nearly 20 years ago when it transferred to the Vaudeville Theatre in 1999. The West End revival will be replacing All Or Nothing following the musical's unfortunate early closure. It will precede David Haig's Pressure.

Mindgame follows the life of Mark Styler, a writer of crime stories, who visits a madhouse in hopes of interviewing an infamous serial killer, Easterman, for a new book that he is writing. Styler butts heads with Dr. Farquhar, the director of the psychiatric hospital, over how the interview should be conducted.

Horowitz is a well-known author who is best known for writing the Alex Rider and The Diamond Brothers series, as well as writing two Sherlock Holmes novels and a James Bond novel entitled Forever and a Day.

Mindgame is booking from 15 May 2018 until 2 June 2018 at the Ambassadors Theatre. Be sure to catch this psychological thriller for its very limited run! Good seats are still available!

