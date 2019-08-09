Andrew Boyer to star in West End Waitress musical Aug 9, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) The West End production of Waitress has officially announced that Andrew Boyer will be joining the cast. The smash-hit Broadway musical has been taking London by storm and is currently booking at the Adelphi Theatre until 4 January 2020.

Andrew Boyer joins the party in the Adelphi Theatre production of Waitress

Avenue 5 actor Andrew Boyer joins cast of Waitress The Musical

Andrew Boyer is set to step into the role of Old Joe in Waitress The Musical, effectively replacing original London cast member Shaun Prendergast. Boyer's most notable stage credits include The Music Man and Gypsy on Broadway and the UK nationwide tours of Shawshank Redemption and Of Mice and Men. The actor most recently wrapped up filming for the all-new HBO series Avenue 5, a sci-fi comedy that comes after the overwhelming success of the network's Chernobyl miniseries and the Game of Thrones finale.

Andrew Boyer will begin performing in the role on Monday, 12 August after Prendergast takes his final bow on Saturday, 10 August. He will join current cast members Lucie Jones as Jenna, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, and Peter Hannah as Earl.

Laura Baldwin will return to the cast as Dawn alongside Boyer on Monday, 12 August.

The full West End Waitress ensemble stars Andrew Boyer, Blake Harrison, Charlotte Riby, Chris McGuigan, David Hunter, Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Leanne Pinder, Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Mark Willshire, Michael Hamway, Nathaniel Morrison, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Olivia Moore, Peter Hannah, Piers Bate, Sarah O’Connor, and Stephen Leask.

About the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress

Waitress made theatre history when it became the first Broadway musical to have all women in the top four creative team positions and it features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin), a book by Jessie Nelson, and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

The musical will continue its Broadway run at New York's Brooks Atkinson Theatre until 5 January 2020, when it will be replaced by the Broadway transfer of SIX The Musical. The West End production is booking at London's Adelphi Theatre through January as well in an open-ended run.

Jenna works at Old Joe's diner and her talent for baking delicious pies serves as a form of escapism from her abusive husband. Things get a bit complicated when she discovers she has a bun in the oven, but at least she has her friends Becky and Dawn by her side. Will the prize money at the local pie-baking contest be Jenna's recipe for a new and happier life?

Waitress London Adelphi Theatre tickets now on special offer!

Don't miss out on this pie-tastic production at the West End's Adelphi Theatre! London theatre tickets for Waitress The Musical are now on sale with no booking fees when you book by 21 August 2019! This offer is valid for all Monday through Friday performances and Saturday matinee performances until 5 September 2019. Don't miss out on your slice of the action and book today!

🥧🎟👉 Book Waitress London musical tickets now with no booking fees.

