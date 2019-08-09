Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Andrew Boyer to star in West End Waitress musical

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Oct 10, 2023)

    The West End production of Waitress has officially announced that Andrew Boyer will be joining the cast. The smash-hit Broadway musical has been taking London by storm and is currently booking at the Adelphi Theatre until 4 January 2020.

    Andrew Boyer to star in West End Waitress musical
    Andrew Boyer joins the party in the Adelphi Theatre production of Waitress

    Avenue 5 actor Andrew Boyer joins cast of Waitress The Musical

    Andrew Boyer is set to step into the role of Old Joe in Waitress The Musical, effectively replacing original London cast member Shaun Prendergast. Boyer's most notable stage credits include The Music Man and Gypsy on Broadway and the UK nationwide tours of Shawshank Redemption and Of Mice and Men. The actor most recently wrapped up filming for the all-new HBO series Avenue 5, a sci-fi comedy that comes after the overwhelming success of the network's Chernobyl miniseries and the Game of Thrones finale.

    Andrew Boyer will begin performing in the role on Monday, 12 August after Prendergast takes his final bow on Saturday, 10 August. He will join current cast members Lucie Jones as Jenna, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, and Peter Hannah as Earl.

    Laura Baldwin will return to the cast as Dawn alongside Boyer on Monday, 12 August.

    The full West End Waitress ensemble stars Andrew BoyerBlake HarrisonCharlotte RibyChris McGuiganDavid HunterKelly AgbowuLaura BaldwinLeanne PinderLucie JonesMarisha WallaceMark WillshireMichael HamwayNathaniel MorrisonNicole Raquel DennisOlivia MoorePeter HannahPiers BateSarah O’Connor, and Stephen Leask.

    About the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress

    Waitress made theatre history when it became the first Broadway musical to have all women in the top four creative team positions and it features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-nominated artist Sara Bareilles, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Pippin), a book by Jessie Nelson, and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

    The musical will continue its Broadway run at New York's Brooks Atkinson Theatre until 5 January 2020, when it will be replaced by the Broadway transfer of SIX The Musical. The West End production is booking at London's Adelphi Theatre through January as well in an open-ended run.

    Jenna works at Old Joe's diner and her talent for baking delicious pies serves as a form of escapism from her abusive husband. Things get a bit complicated when she discovers she has a bun in the oven, but at least she has her friends Becky and Dawn by her side. Will the prize money at the local pie-baking contest be Jenna's recipe for a new and happier life?

    Waitress London Adelphi Theatre tickets now on special offer!

    Don't miss out on this pie-tastic production at the West End's Adelphi Theatre! London theatre tickets for Waitress The Musical are now on sale with no booking fees when you book by 21 August 2019! This offer is valid for all Monday through Friday performances and Saturday matinee performances until 5 September 2019. Don't miss out on your slice of the action and book today!

    🥧🎟👉 Book Waitress London musical tickets now with no booking fees.

    Enjoy Waitress? You might also like to read...

    👓👉 These 5 Waitress songs will bake you happy!

    👓👉 A baker's dozen facts about Waitress The Musical.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    Starlight Express Races to Victory and Doctor Who Stars Reunite at the 25th WhatsOnStage Awards!

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards rolled into the London Palladium yesterday (9th February 2025), celebrating a qua... Read more

    The Years Harold Pinter tickets

    The Years review: A heart-breaking and life-affirming celebration of womanhood

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The stage manager appears from the wings and the performance is stopped. We’re a third of the way into this bea... Read more

    The Great Gatsby London tickets

    The Great Gatsby Musical confirm West End leads

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The champagne is chilling, the jazz is swinging, and the invitations have been sent out—The Great Gatsby is mak... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies