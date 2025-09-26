Amber Davies joins the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing Sep 26, 2025 | By Posted on| By Hay Brunsdon Amber Davies has been unveiled as the latest celebrity to join the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this September.

She joins the line-up as a late addition, stepping in after Dani Dyer was forced to withdraw due to injury. Davies is no stranger to high-pressure dance floors, having previously competed on Dancing on Ice. Most recently, she charmed West End audiences as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, where her slick Charleston sequence proved she’s more than ready to embrace the Strictly ballroom. Earlier this week, it was also announced that she’ll headline the UK tour of Legally Blonde.

On the dance floor, she’ll be paired with professional Nikita Kuzmin.

They’ll be joined by a glittering cast that includes Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Lewis Cope, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, George Clarke, La Voix, Chris Robshaw, Ellie Goldstein, Thomas Skinner, Vicky Pattison, Stefan Dennis, Ross King and Karen Carney.