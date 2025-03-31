Ambassadors Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

Opening in 1913 the Ambassadors Theatre was built as a companion theatre to St Martin’s Theatre with the intention being that it would house smaller productions in a more intimate venue. The first play to be performed there, Panthea, ran for just 15 nights but there after a very familiar title ran and ran... The Mousetrap premiered at the Ambassadors Theatre in 1952, moving to its current home of the St Martin’s Theatre in 1974.

What are the best seats at the Ambassadors Theatre ?

The stalls at the Ambassadors Theatre is a small and intimate area in the auditorium with the majority of seats offering a really good view of the stage, although legroom can be slightly restricted in this area. The circle overhangs the stalls from row G back but only affects the view from the stalls from row M backwards and this is due to the overhang cutting off the view to the top of the stage. The circle is well tiered, sloping quite sharply from row E back.