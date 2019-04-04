Alex Jennings completes the cast of The Light in the Piazza starring Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron Apr 4, 2019 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Three-time Olivier Award winner Alex Jennings is set to join world-class soprano Renée Fleming and Disney star Dove Cameron in the cast of the upcoming London premiere of The Light in the Piazza. The highly-anticipated musical opens at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre for a strictly limited, 20-performance run this summer with tickets in high demand.

Jennings is most recently known for appearing on Netflix's highly popular series The Crown as Edward VIII, Duke of Windsor, and on Unforgotten, the latter of which has earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He has also appeared in My Fair Lady, The Queen (Prince Charles), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Lady in the Van, and Bridget Jones: The Edge. His role in the musical, Signor Naccarelli, is the father of Clara's Italian love interest, Fabrizio, played by Rob Houchen. (Eugenius!, Les Miserables).

The full cast of The Light in the Piazza at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre

Jennings will play alongside a star-studded cast that includes Tony Award nominee and four-time Grammy Award-winning opera star Renée Fleming in her musical theatre debut as Margaret Johnson, Emmy Award-winning actress and star of Disney's The Descendants Dove Cameron (Cher in Clueless: The Musical, Off-Broadway; Amber von Tussle Hairspray Live!) in her London stage debut as Clara Johnson, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera's Christine Daaé; Fantine in Les Miserables) in the role of Franca Naccarelli, Olivier-nominated actor Malcolm Singer (V for Vendetta, Casino Royale) in the role of Clara's father, Roy Johnson, operatic soprano Marie McLaughlin (Don Giovanni, Le nozze di Figaro, La boheme) in the role of Signora Naccarelli, Fabrizio's mother, and Liam Tamne (Frank N Furter in the Rocky Horror Show) in the role of Giuseppe, Fabrizio's brother.

Completing the cast is a talented ensemble that stars Chlöe Hart, Danny Becker, Jordan Castle, Matthew Woodyatt, Molly Lynch, Monica Swayne, Nicholas Duncan, Rhona McGregor, Simbi Akande, and Tom Partridge.

About The Light in the Piazza, what to expect for the London premiere

The Light in the Piazza was adapted by Craig Lucas from Elizabeth Spencer's original novella and features lyrics and music by Adam Guettel that will have you daydreaming of the Tuscan sun in no time. Taking place in the summertime in 1953's Florence, this heart-warming musical features one of the most romantic scores since West Side Story and follows the tale of Margaret Johnson and her daughter Clara on the Italian holiday of their dreams. When a fateful gust of wind sends Clara's hat flying only to land at the feet of Fabrizio Naccarelli, it's love at first sight. Soon after their budding romance, Fabrizio learns that Clara isn't exactly what she appears to be and a dark, bottled-up secret reemerges.

The long-awaited premiere of The Light in the Piazza features a specially-designed stage at the Royal Festival Hall and will be accompanied by a 34-piece Orchestra of Opera North, who will bring the incredibly rich score to life. The musical is directed by multi-Olivier-Award-winning director Daniel Evans and features musical direction by Kimberly Grigsby, who reprises her creative role from the Broadway production, set design by Robert Jones, and costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, whose task was to recapture the look of the 50s.

